Share this postAfricans realize they are being frogmarched into a new brand of colonialism by the WHO--and more are saying no, why should they be subjugated to Geneva? (Is this why Tedros was plunked there?)merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAfricans realize they are being frogmarched into a new brand of colonialism by the WHO--and more are saying no, why should they be subjugated to Geneva? (Is this why Tedros was plunked there?)Gov't lies about sovereignty grab and says pandemic agreement cannot impose lockdowns, vaccines--because that provision is in the amendments, not the "agreement". (How they weasel word the public)Meryl NassMar 08, 2024108Share this postAfricans realize they are being frogmarched into a new brand of colonialism by the WHO--and more are saying no, why should they be subjugated to Geneva? (Is this why Tedros was plunked there?)merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther26Sharehttps://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-13165443/Lockdowns-colonialist-African-scientists-pandemic-treaty.html108Share this postAfricans realize they are being frogmarched into a new brand of colonialism by the WHO--and more are saying no, why should they be subjugated to Geneva? (Is this why Tedros was plunked there?)merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther26SharePreviousNext
Africans realize they are being frogmarched into a new brand of colonialism by the WHO--and more are saying no, why should they be subjugated to Geneva? (Is this why Tedros was plunked there?)
This unfortunate country is always being frogmarched and totally disrespected by their country's leaders and the WHO and other three-lettered agencies. The "health" or HARM agencies never want to do what needs to be done for African countries that they actually need like fresh and clean water, healthy and an ample food supply, not having them vaccinated for every stupid disease that they can make up. Yes, this happens in all other countries but more so and more often in African countries that don't have as much money to help themselves.
The African nations have much more power than they realize to fight the WHO.