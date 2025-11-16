After all the media hoopla about US measles in 2025, it turns out Canada had over 3 times as many cases as the US with only 1/8th the population: 25 x higher incidence. Europe also had more cases pp
Canada experienced over 5,000 measles cases this year and never completely wiped it out
Why have we heard so little about Canadian cases? One of Canada’s problems was too-early vaccination, before age 1, when the efficacy was reduced and short-lasting.
Some think a case of measles yields protection against other problems, possibly by training the immune system. It was miserable for at age 7 or 8 but I never had to worry about getting it again.
30 European countries reported over 10,000 cases of measles for the last fiscal year—also a higher rate than the US.
There should be no vaccines. They have only ever been toxins or poisons designed entirely to reduce the abilities and capabilities of humans starting on the first day of life. Bill Gates was asked about immunizations many years ago and he admitted that he would never vaccinate his own kids. There is an agenda here and a marketing plan. If I called poison control claiming I had given my child the list of ingredients in the vaccine given to a 1 month old they would call the police and put my child first in hospital and then protective services. I will not try to convince you you clearly have grown up on the propaganda. I will say when my brother who was 3 years older than I got his MMR vaccine he came home after and I successfully got all 3 Measles, Mumps and Rubella. He also, caught 2 of the 3. He gave these to me through shedding and even though this was his booster and I too had already had the initial combo vaccine we both contracted these “life threatening” diseases. Both children came through just fine. I didn’t understand shedding but, our doctor did and he explained it to our parents. I have no doubt that vaccines are toxic. I have a rare blood type and my doctor called me to tell me that the powers that be had directed her not to allow me to get the Covid jab. I had no intention of doing so but, she was distraught because she had already given it to most of her patients and all of her family. Vaccines in my opinion are only poison to make life long customers. They are not cures. They never have been.
We all know where the measles cases in the US come from. They happen when "vaccine clinics" are pushed to vaxx more kids to attend indoctrination centers - oops, public schools.
The deaths happen when incompetent "medical workers" either misdiagnose or give wrong drugs for symptoms.