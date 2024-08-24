After stripping doctors of their credentials and making it impossible to practice ethical medicine, the ABIM wants to bring in foreign medical doctors as replacements
But it won't be for long, since computer "doctors" will soon surface. First the authorities make going to the doctor as miserable as possible. Then the computer option starts looking pretty good...
h/t to Sheri Weinstein, MD.
“When Alexander saw the breadth of his domain, he wept for there were no more worlds to conquer. ” ― Plutarch
Soon the globalists/psychopaths will have no more worlds to conquer, but, no, they won't be weeping, they'll be feasting and binging on your abject misery and death.
DO SOMETHING. Here's how to get started: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/apathy-is-the-fire-in-which-we-burn
You have far more power than you realize. If you didn't they wouldn't be working and slaving away and spending no expense night and day to silence you and convince you otherwise.
Show them that you won't be silenced, and are not convinced. Turn the tables and have them fear you. Put them on their back foot.
Prayer can be among the most powerful forces in the universe. But prayer without conviction and action to make positive change can be like a player without a piano. Be the piano, and let God take care of the rest.
Perhaps this is a nail in the coffin of the Medical Cartel??
Years back Dr. Gary Gordan of AZ formed a spinter specialty group to defend docs against State Boards onerous attacks. The game has changed a bit since then. That is due to desperation.
Push back ideas can and must emerge into reality.