Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LWB's avatar
LWB
39m

Notice how "Flu deaths" disappeared during 2021-22, likely rebranded as "Covid Deaths"

Reply
Share
2 replies
scott carl's avatar
scott carl
40m

Follow-up is not their forte.

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture