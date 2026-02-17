This is what got me going today: a push to vaccinate more children for flu, even though there is no evidence it benefits young children, per the Cochrane reports that review all the published studies of acceptable quality.

https://www.medpagetoday.com/opinion/parasites-and-plagues/119903

CDC has published the stats on this season’s flu, up until 11 days ago.

https://www.cdc.gov/fluview/surveillance/2026-week-05.html

This season is represented by the red line, with circles. The infections peaked the last week of December. This is not actually a graph of flu (though it is in the CDC’s flu view website) but a graph of all respiratory illnesses that sought medical care within CDC’s network, by week.

The orange line represents deaths coded on death certificates as caused by influenza, by week, for the past 5 seasons. The area under the orange line should represent total deaths. They don’t tell us how many total deaths were coded on death certificates as due to flu, because CDC prefers to guesstimate that number and blow it up to sometimes ten times the actual number of deaths coded as due to influenza. Usually that number was about 2,000 and in 2017-18 (the worst flu year) it was 6515 deaths, as I recall.

Despite Medpage’s scare article published today, you can see that the number of recorded pediatric deaths from flu this year is extremely low.

To prevent or minimize flu in children: Give them Vitamin D, best with a meal that contains fat for better absorption. Maybe zinc. Maybe vitamin C. No need for the shots. Never believe MedPropaganda Page. And NEVER vaccinate when the flu season is nearly over.