Farm Action

@FarmActionUS

“Four grocers control 85% of the grocery market.”



“Four meatpackers control 85% of meatpacking.”



“Two seed companies control 90% of the seed genetics in farming.”



“Three big [companies] control 85% of the inputs [fertilizer, pesticides].”



“We’ve allowed the consolidation of just about every industry to the detriment of the consumer.”



Regenerative farmer Zach Lahn is calling for strong and swift antitrust action to break up Big Ag monopolies.



“Community values, according to our ancestors and according to our Founders, were more important than shareholder value.”



“Thomas Jefferson actually said in the early 1800s, right after they founded the country… I hope we kill in its infancy the aristocracy of our moneyed corporations who are already challenging us to a battle of wills.”



“And in the 80s, we really took our eye off the ball.”



“Now, we’re facing the repercussions of that.”

@ZachLahn @leah_wilson