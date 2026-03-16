Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Rich's avatar
Rich
3h

Meryl, you are wise and pure hearted, appreciate you.

Perhaps fascism rings a bell.

The economy is organized through state-controlled corporations that harmonize labor and capital under the State’s direction, replacing class struggle with unity.

The State promotes national expansion, militarism, and the idea that empire is a sign of vitality and a rejection of decadence.

Individuals are expected to sacrifice personal interests for the State, embodying loyalty, obedience, and readiness to fight or die for the nation.

The leader as embodiment of the State: with his authority rooted in charisma, national destiny..

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scott carl's avatar
scott carl
3h

I can’t decide if this is just the Pareto Principal, or something more organized. Certainly Vanguard and Blackrock do not help, but you get to high percentages of market share in every category with just a few companies. For example in retail you get to 65% with Amazon, Walmart, and Costco.

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