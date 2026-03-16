Agricultural and grocery (near) monopolies use their pincer grip to destroy the small farming industry and the quality of available food
“Four grocers control 85% of the grocery market.”
“Four meatpackers control 85% of meatpacking.”
“Two seed companies control 90% of the seed genetics in farming.”
“Three big [companies] control 85% of the inputs [fertilizer, pesticides].”
“We’ve allowed the consolidation of just about every industry to the detriment of the consumer.”
Regenerative farmer Zach Lahn is calling for strong and swift antitrust action to break up Big Ag monopolies.
“Community values, according to our ancestors and according to our Founders, were more important than shareholder value.”
“Thomas Jefferson actually said in the early 1800s, right after they founded the country… I hope we kill in its infancy the aristocracy of our moneyed corporations who are already challenging us to a battle of wills.”
“And in the 80s, we really took our eye off the ball.”
“Now, we’re facing the repercussions of that.”
Meryl, you are wise and pure hearted, appreciate you.
Perhaps fascism rings a bell.
The economy is organized through state-controlled corporations that harmonize labor and capital under the State’s direction, replacing class struggle with unity.
The State promotes national expansion, militarism, and the idea that empire is a sign of vitality and a rejection of decadence.
Individuals are expected to sacrifice personal interests for the State, embodying loyalty, obedience, and readiness to fight or die for the nation.
The leader as embodiment of the State: with his authority rooted in charisma, national destiny..
I can’t decide if this is just the Pareto Principal, or something more organized. Certainly Vanguard and Blackrock do not help, but you get to high percentages of market share in every category with just a few companies. For example in retail you get to 65% with Amazon, Walmart, and Costco.