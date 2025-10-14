Agriculture secretary announces major crops purchase, antitrust efforts at Kansas City conference/ Kansas Reflector
https://kansasreflector.com/2025/09/25/agriculture-secretary-announces-major-crops-purchase-antitrust-efforts-at-kansas-city-conference/
BY: ANNA KAMINSKI-SEPTEMBER 25, 2025
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced Thursday plans to boost American farmers by purchasing millions of bushels of crops.
In an effort to increase American exports, the USDA will purchase 417,000 metric tons of commodities immediately to support the international food aid programs. That’s equivalent to more than 16 million bushels of corn and sorghum.
Rollins made the announcement during a speech that earned a standing ovation at the Ag Outlook Forum in Kansas City, Missouri, where she outlined the Trump Administration’s efforts to aid a struggling farm economy.
“The cost of doing business for our farmers has increased drastically while commodity prices have slipped,” Rollins said.
The large purchase would benefit America First International Food Assistance programs, the McGovern-Dole Food for Education program and Food for Progress, which rely on U.S.-grown crops.
Rollins outlined a series of dire economic challenges facing farmers and ranchers in the United States, blaming the Biden administration for inflation and policies that “all but ignored the needs” of farmers.
Since 2020, the cost of seed has risen 18%, the cost of fuel rose 30%, labor costs are up 47%, electricity up 36%, machinery up 45% and fertilizer up 37%, she said. Largest of all was a 73% increase in interest expenses.
To address rising costs for farmers, Rollins said the Federal Reserve needs to keep lowering interest rates. The Trump administration is also reportedly repurposing “Biden DEI,” or diversity, equity and inclusion funds. Those could benefit farmers as soon as Oct. 2.
She touted seven new international trade deals, including 99% tariffs on Indonesia, increased rice exports from Japan and an ethanol deal with the United Kingdom.
Out of concern for undue foreign influence in American agriculture, Rollins also announced that the USDA and the U.S. Department of Justice signed a joint memorandum Thursday morning to scrutinize the agriculture marketplace through antitrust enforcement that promotes market competition, effective immediately.
Rollins addressed a pressing beef cattle shortage, which partially has to do with low inventory, a loss of cattle ranches and disease risk. Over the past decade, the U.S. has lost about 150,000 cattle operations, Rollins said. Many have been offshored or consolidated. U.S. cattle inventory is at its lowest in 75 years, she said.
She also promised new dietary guidelines for Americans that encourage beef, protein and whole milk consumption.
However, the USDA has no current plans to offer payments to beef producers.
“We see how the government getting involved can completely distort the markets, and so currently there will be no plan,” Rollins said. “No plan is even under consideration to insert ourselves through payments into the beef cattle industry.”
Instead, Rollins said, the government will focus on freeing up land, using funding from the One Big Beautiful Bill for animal disease prevention, and, “hopefully inspiring the next generation of farmers.”
She told reporters following the speech that the USDA is not yet ready to announce a payment plan to aid farmers. During the first Trump administration, farmers received around $23 billion in subsidies.
Also on Thursday, President Donald Trump told reporters he would use tariff revenue to bail out farmers, who have been disproportionately hurt by tariff policies, according to reporting from Politico.
USDA is allowing foreign cartel beef into the country and allowing it to be labeled”USA”. The USDA is making it nearly impossible to source local beef from ranchers. Too many arcane laws regarding processing. This strains the domestic food supply chain and benefits large scale feed-lot production. Families need the choice to provide local, regeneratively farmed foods without the government tipping scales in favor of the BIG BEEF lobbyists. Support our local farmers! Westonaprice.org has a wealth of info in support of healthy ancestral diets.
It is fascinating to hear what is being done to help 'farmers' and we have been accused of getting subsidies which is not true. I'm not sure what we are called:
We are seniors (70 and 79) we live in a rural county in Texas on 56 acres and must sell animals we raise to pay for our mortgage. We have a small garden and we milk our own cow, get eggs from our few chickens and ducks. We have raised pigs, goats, sheep, rabbits, and had various other animals over the years. We do not receive any government funding to maintain our farm and do not want any- it was stolen from someone else!
I hope the giant farmers can get what they need to stay afloat and keep growing but I also hope thousands of micro (maybe that is what we are) farmers will come out of the cities and take up their hoe and rake and start raising some food as well. Starting small, folks won't need handouts from the government and the hard work is very satisfying. Try it!