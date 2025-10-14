Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DAM on the beach's avatar
DAM on the beach
6h

USDA is allowing foreign cartel beef into the country and allowing it to be labeled”USA”. The USDA is making it nearly impossible to source local beef from ranchers. Too many arcane laws regarding processing. This strains the domestic food supply chain and benefits large scale feed-lot production. Families need the choice to provide local, regeneratively farmed foods without the government tipping scales in favor of the BIG BEEF lobbyists. Support our local farmers! Westonaprice.org has a wealth of info in support of healthy ancestral diets.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Meryl Nass and others
Farming Chef's avatar
Farming Chef
5h

It is fascinating to hear what is being done to help 'farmers' and we have been accused of getting subsidies which is not true. I'm not sure what we are called:

We are seniors (70 and 79) we live in a rural county in Texas on 56 acres and must sell animals we raise to pay for our mortgage. We have a small garden and we milk our own cow, get eggs from our few chickens and ducks. We have raised pigs, goats, sheep, rabbits, and had various other animals over the years. We do not receive any government funding to maintain our farm and do not want any- it was stolen from someone else!

I hope the giant farmers can get what they need to stay afloat and keep growing but I also hope thousands of micro (maybe that is what we are) farmers will come out of the cities and take up their hoe and rake and start raising some food as well. Starting small, folks won't need handouts from the government and the hard work is very satisfying. Try it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture