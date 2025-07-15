Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville says the Pandemic was "done on purpose."Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAlabama Senator Tommy Tuberville says the Pandemic was "done on purpose."Tuberville is not running for reelection, so he can express himself as he wishes.Meryl NassJul 15, 202547Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville says the Pandemic was "done on purpose."Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore167Sharehttps://1819news.com/news/item/tuberville-on-covid-19-pandemic-it-was-done-on-purpose47Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville says the Pandemic was "done on purpose."Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore167SharePrevious
Of course it was and was about 50% successful until people woke up to being played and wouldn't surrender their freedom to a totalitarian Globalist governance. It WAS a great test run for the next time
They tried everything to get rid of Trump but nothing worked. So they had to create a crisis and manage it to install Old Joe. Yes, the virus was released on purpose in multiple locations.