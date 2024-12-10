Alex Newman does a great job covering carbon markets, globalists' one world religion, the climate change scam. 49 min. Video. CRITICAL to know this.
IMPORTANT! Alex attends all the UN summits on climate, etc. I watch them from afar. Everything he says, I can confirm. They are truly trying to cook up the new world order with our money and sweat
Please do watch this. I have not had time to cover carbon markets, but it is critical to know about them. All of this new economic architecture is being built out of sight to create the most extraordinary digital control system, with China the prototype for us. They plan to indebt us to the point our economies collapse, then replace our economies with their new model. So important to understand what the enemy is truly up to.
Thanks, Dr. Nass! Always helps to have another relevant voice with relevant details that might convince a yet-unenlightened one.
Being sensitive and perceptive, this has been obvious. And all along I thought those who were in the majority knew more than I did. The one reprieve in all this extensive gaslighting is to realize its the opposite - being an aware human being is rare. Also the unfortunate news.