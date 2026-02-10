Alex Newman-Nass interview: How the New World Order and SDGs were architected, and Jeffrey Epstein's role in it
Jeffrey was in the highest ranks of globalism, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and Trilateral Commission--selected and protected since his 20s, a protege of D. Rockefeller and Rothschilds
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/trending-news-segments/attempts-to-build-the-new-world-order-alex-newman
Whitney identifies Jeffrey as a manager, not the brains. But to have all these highfalutin’ people treat him as their equal or even defer to him—well, that is all we needed to confirm the critical importance of whatever it was he was doing for the deepest state. We still lack many necessary details to build out his role. How about if not only the 3 million addditional documents get released, but ALL his associates get fully investigated? And not by a compliant DOJ:
