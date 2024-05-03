All 49 Republican Senators have written to President Biden and told him to withdraw US support from the proposed Pandemic Treaty and IHR Amendments. https://sovereigntycoalition.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/WHO-letter-to-Biden-signed_5-1-24.pdf

Then please share this with every official you know. Explain the danger. We need our Representatives to sign on to HR1425, which is the companion bill to Ron Johnson’s S444, the bill from which this letter originated. We need our elected representatives to protect us from the WHO d’etat.

Neither of the two WHO-proposed documents is in a final form. How can nations make a decision to turn over health sovereignty to the WHO with treaties that are not even completed 3 weeks before the meeting at which they are scheduled to be voted on?

Neither draft document provides any value to any of the 194 member states of the WHO. Instead, they put the keys to lockdowns, information control, medical mandates and a library of potential pandemic pathogens into the hands of former terrorist and WHO Director-General Tedros Abhanom Ghebreyesus and his staff of clowns masquerading as serious scientists and doctors.

Here is the WHO’s Executive Director and top infectious disease doctor, Mike Ryan, who can barely speak in a coherent fashion. Watch the video.

And never forget the Spy Doctor, Jeremy Farrar, is WHO’s Chief Scientist. He took a 2/3 cut in salary to move to the WHO to inveigle developing countries he had funded as Director of the Wellcome Trust into supporting the WHO Treaty and Amendments. He also started CEPI with Bill Gates in 2017 at Davos. CEPI is the NGO grabbing billions of tax dollars to roll out unlicensed vaccines in days, not years, with no liability for the manufacturer, the nation, the doctor and the WHO. When not jet-setting between G20 meetings, Davos, the World Bank, etc. he was answering to his boss during COVID, the former head of MI5, who herself is now co-president of Chatham House.

He almost single-handedly invented the bird flu “crisis,” and poisoned several thousand subjects in the Recovery and Solidarity trials he funded and helped initiate, overdosing them with HCQ in order to sink the drug, prolong the COVID pandemic and clear the pathway for remdesivir and COVID vaccines. As the WHO website states,

Dr Farrar was the founding chair of WHO’s R&D Blueprint and the founding director of the International Severe Acute Respiratory and emerging Infection Consortium (ISARIC) that led on to the work of the RECOVERY Trial and the UK COVID-19 Genomics UK Consortium.

There is plenty more dirt on Jeremy but I’ll stop now.

Then there is propagandist Maria Van Kerkove, who worked under the notorious Neil Ferguson predicting millions of deaths from the H1N1 swine fu in 2009 at Imperial College, and has been a lead fear-monger on bird flu.

During the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic, Dr. Van Kerkhove worked directly with WHO’s Global Alert and Response and Global Influenza Programme to support the pandemic response. Her main activity during the pandemic was to coordinate the WHO informal mathematical modelling network for H1N1pdm under the leadership of Professor Neil Ferguson…

She specialized in field research to gather data on the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 (HPAI/H5N1), with a focus on transmission risk from poultry to humans.[11] Van Kerkhove has been an honorary lecturer at Imperial College London since 2015.[11] She has been Scientist, Technical Lead MERS-CoV at WHO in Geneva, Switzerland, since March 2017. She is currently the head of the Emerging Diseases and Zoonoses Unit in the WHO Health Emergencies Programme.

Neither of the two proposed documents explains why we need pandemic governance, nor why we would choose such governance from an organization best known for:

its ineptness,

its lack of qualified staff,

its capture by Bill Gates and the Pharma industry,

its massive failures providing on-the-ground assistance for pandemics,

and its corrupted medical advice.

Now we need to make the rest of the world aware before the WHO votes coming up in 3 weeks.