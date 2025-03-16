Google began removing posts from my Blogger site anthraxvaccine.blogspot.com during COVID, and several months ago warned me that if they find one more objectionable post they could take down the entire site, with 2,700 posts.

Meanwhile, Substack’s search engine seemed to be missing posts and I could not tell if they were taken down or simply not indexed properly.

So a new site has been created under my name merylnass.com with all remaining Blogger and Substack posts, by Door to Freedom’s wonderful webmasters, on servers in Switzerland.

When I get a free minute, I may post some published articles or other things on the site, but for now please use it to find my posts since 2007 on epidemics, the anthrax letters, biological warfare, vaccines, drugs, political events and other commentary using the search engine.

Thanks again to my wonderful teammates at Door to Freedom for being the engine behind the scenes that allows everything to happen. Thanks to you, my readers, for appreciating the work I do and spurring me on.

We continue to update the DoorToFreedom.org site with useful information. When we need public support for our efforts with food and agriculture, we will let you know. Coming soon!