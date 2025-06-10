Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterAMA calls for Kennedy to be tarred and feathered. Okay, just chastised and investigated by the Senate. See both sides of the storyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAMA calls for Kennedy to be tarred and feathered. Okay, just chastised and investigated by the Senate. See both sides of the storySecretary Kennedy touched the third rail in seeking a new look at vaccine science before adding yet more vaccines to the childhood scheduleMeryl NassJun 10, 2025103Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterAMA calls for Kennedy to be tarred and feathered. Okay, just chastised and investigated by the Senate. See both sides of the storyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore5311Sharehttps://www.medpagetoday.com/meetingcoverage/ama/116001https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-clean-sweep-cdc-vaccine-advisers-praise-criticism/ (with quotes from me)103Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterAMA calls for Kennedy to be tarred and feathered. Okay, just chastised and investigated by the Senate. See both sides of the storyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore5311SharePreviousNext
A ssholes
M edical
A ssociation
i'll take bobby over the ama any day that ends with the letter y