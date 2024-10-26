I spoke with Frank Gaffney for 10 minutes the other day on what I believe is an end-run around the WHO’s pandemic Treaty and its Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing system, which is referred to as the PABS system. Negotiators have not been able to come together on this, yet it appears to be critically important to the WHO, and I assume the Biden administration and the globalists behind the Biosecurity Agenda.

So I believe they found another way to get what they want, which is to go to a different UN agency, the Convention on Biological Diversity and its Nagoya Protocol, which already has a structure for an access and benefit sharing system (but not for biowarfare or pandemic pathogens) and expand that structure to encompass a PABS system. Which has its biennial meeting this week

And the proposal put forward is to make the new agreement supercede all other international agreements on access and benefit sharing of genetic resources. Then the WHO Pandemic Treaty negotiators will just have to accept that the structure is already in place, and they lost their opportunity to have any say about it. Ta-Da.

Discussing this is hard, as it relies on one’s interpretation of treaty language. So I did not have time to fully explain it on air, but the audience did get the gist of it I hope.

Big picture: the UN and WHO are using lies and confusion and a massive cobweb of interlocking treaties and agreements to try and create an end run around national laws, creating their own system of laws. Patrick Wood tries to explain what they are doing in Chapter 7 of his book, Technocracy Rising, titled Transforming Law. His Chapter 5, Transforming Government, is also important to better understand the deliberate development of the administrative state over the past 32 years, to similarly get around constitutional government. The globalists have an army of lawyers who figured out how to get this done, and so far they are winning hands down, because the rest of us never saw it—apart from Patrick Wood.

Here is the interview, and below that is the proposal for adjusting the Nagoya Protocol, which I discussed here 2 weeks ago. See especially paragraphs 1 and 5 in Item 15.

https://americasvoice.news/video/EOQ8N0NUiRO5Yks/

Hereis a Le Monde article about the meeting and the Nagoya Protocol

https://www.lemonde.fr/en/environment/article/2024/10/22/biodiversity-sharing-the-benefits-of-genetic-resources-a-sensitive-issue-at-cop16_6730140_114.html