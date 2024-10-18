Amid complaints I failed to give sufficient notice of this weeks' events, here are my events next 3 weekends
Saturday Oct 19: Back to Basics conference in Waltham, MA 9-5 am. Westin Hotel 70 3d Ave
Saturday Anchorage, Alaska Oct 26. COVID Conference sponsored by Alaska Covid Alliance, Personal Responsibility
Thurs nite-Sun am Oct 31-Nov 3 Pittsburgh. Brownstone Gala. 2 big dress up nights. https://brownstone.org/event/the-new-resistance/
Dr. Nass, See the last sentence
Updated DoD directive expands military authority to use lethal force against U.S. citizens | 15 Oct 2024 | With the election only a few weeks away, the Department of Defense (DoD) has given the U.S. military authority to assist in domestic law enforcement, including giving them the right to use lethal force against American citizens under certain circumstances. It's a development that has largely gone under the radar despite its significant implications. DoD Directive 5240.01 is not new, but it got an update last month. It expands the list of circumstances in which the DoD is allowed to use deadly force while helping civilian law enforcement, potentially paving the way for using such force under a vague definition of "national security" conditions. This new iteration replaces the 2016 version of the directive, which was largely concerned with collecting intelligence and protecting civil liberties. In the updated version, lethal force can be used where there are imminent threats as long as it follows proper legal frameworks and gains approval from the Secretary of Defense... Also, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has recently broadened its definition of domestic terrorism, with the list of potential threats now including individuals who question election integrity as well as vaccine efficacy and the origins of the pandemic.
My deepest thanks for all you do. No idea how you managed. More $ on the way.
Blessings!