Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Metta's avatar
Metta
40mEdited

Thank you, Meryl! A bit of good news is always appreciated ~ and, in the midst of all this craziness, it is also a relief to know this particular juggernaut has been slowed down just a bit . . . .

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Jason Brain's avatar
Jason Brain
37m

I saw that too (just hours after signing the petition). Decent news, for now!

For anyone who missed the petition, might as well sign it anyway: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/stop-the-federal-cell-tower-takeover-oppose-h-r-2289/

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