Jan 8, 2026

More fool you: 10 modus operandi of the mass manipulators

Niall McCrae

https://off-guardian.org/2026/01/08/more-fool-you-10-modus-operandi-of-the-mass-manipulators/

We are immersed in a behavioural psychology programme. The global elite is manipulating everything from incidents to information, in the process of building an authoritarian technocracy. The powerful do not wait for events such as a pandemic to happen and then exploit; instead, they create the events, which are scripted for a predetermined outcome. But the masses must be kept in the dark about the real motives, while being steered into supporting policies that are against their interests. The modus operandi features the following means of deception.

1. Dual messaging

There are two audiences for public announcements and media reports on events. The vast majority (‘normies’) are told the official story and believe what they are told. They know it happened, because they saw it on ‘the news’. There is also a minority of critical thinkers, who the authorities know will ask questions and suspect that the narrative is not the full truth. These people are led to believe a parallel story. For example, as David Fleming and I wrote on the Covid-19 ‘psy-op’, critical thinkers (who are mostly not as critical as they like to think) were given clues about the virus being leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. Unwittingly, these self-limited sceptics reinforced the hoax of a novel and deadly pathogen (they believed that mortality was exaggerated but couldn’t see that the whole show was staged). Another example was the ‘assassination’ of Charlie Kirk. People saw it on the internet or television in shocking detail. The story for the masses was that a leftist ‘tranny’ fired the shot from the roof of a nearby building. Critical thinkers were fed another story: that Kirk had been criticising Israel and was exterminated by a skilled sniper working for Mossad. Again, the alternative truth was useful to the powers-that-be, because it emphasised that anyone speaking out against the Israeli government or Zionism would be risking their life. Kash Patel, Donald Trump’s FBI chief, implied to the more alert critic that Kirk was not killed, because he hoped to see the allegedly deceased in Valhalla (the name of the federal witness protection programme, which can give a person a new identity). Whenever a major incident occurs, the most popular alternative media figures (e.g. Alex Jones, Joe Rogan, Russell Brand) typically follow the lead given for critical thinkers by the scriptwriters. It is not too extreme to start from the position that the presented story is completely false: the burden of proof should be on the official reporter rather than the critic. The only important consideration is the desired outcome: why are they doing this?

2. Inversion of purpose

The declared rationale for a policy may be hard to oppose, as it often promises convenience, cost savings or security, but the real purpose is usually to boost control. The masters of deception are clearly at work with the clampdown on freedom of expression on the internet. The Westminster government boasted that it would make the UK the safest country in the world for children online. The Online Safety Act was promoted as the instrument to save children from sexually inappropriate content and abuse, following years of propaganda about a ‘mental health crisis’ in younger people. However, this statute is used by the media regulator Ofcom for censorship of political opinion, indirectly administered by threatening social media platforms with mind-boggling fines. Returning to child safety, if the authorities really wanted to reduce harm they would have acted more effectively to stop the Pakistani-origin ‘grooming gangs’ preying on white working-class girls, or they would tackle hard pornography at source. Arguably, the stated aim of policy is inverted. While schools teach awareness of mental health and ‘neurodiversity’, they make children feel less safe. And that is apparent in the compliance culture and lack of risk-taking and boisterous behaviour that you would previously have expected of teenagers. Despite (or because of) the focus on mental health, the outcome of the education system is young people with pervading anxiety and learned vulnerability. This is what the powers-that-be want, and not only for children. Adults too are kept on their toes with stranger danger and other scares. The barrage of ‘see it, say it, sorted’ messages on the British railway network is to instil in minds dependence on the state. Government does not want you to feel safe, any more than pharmaceutical companies want you to be healthy. Inversion was also apparent in the contrived Covid-19 contagion, which was used to launch the ‘Great Reset’. Among many achievements of this scam was a cull of the elderly (including discharge of older patients from hospital to care homes, where they were medicated with the terminal care combination of morphine and midazolam). The people, however, were told that lockdown and vaccines were necessary to ‘save Granny’.

3. Carrot and stick

The ‘nudge theory’ of Cass Sunstein and Richard Thaler, institutionalised through the behavioural psychology ‘Nudge Unit’ by British prime minister David Cameron, is an elaborate application of the carrot and stick. Nudging is used to get people to make the choices that the state wants.; for example, buying processed ‘plant food’ rather than meat. Supermarkets play an important role here. I refuse to use loyalty cards, as I prefer anonymity, but most people couldn’t care less about privacy. I abhor ‘Apartheid pricing’ and never buy products that are offered at a much lower price to loyalty cardholders. Recently I found at my local Sainsbury’s supermarket that every bottle and pack of beer was dual-priced, with typically 50% more charged to the cardless customer. For the uncritical masses, Club Card and Nectar are money-saving schemes that are easy to use, so why not? Critical thinkers who can see where this is going – from digital surveillance to rationing – are penalised. Another example is the incentives given by NHS trusts to their staff to take the influenza vaccine. Comply and you’ll receive a shopping voucher. Refuse and you’ll be hectored and probably flagged as a problem for the next ‘pandemic’. Neither is the carrot offered nor the stick wielded directly by the state: fulfilling the dictionary definition of fascism, corporations put authoritarian government policy into practice. Nudge became bludgeon.

4. Problem-reaction-solution

Using the Hegelian dialectic, problem-reaction-solution mechanisms produce the desired synthesis (outcome) from the thesis (status quo) and antithesis (disruption). A good example was the crisis in Sri Lanka in 2022, where a fuel shortage led to riots, and after order was restored a digital rationing system was accepted. Civil unrest, as predicted rather too confidently by former World Economic Forum leader Klaus Schwab, is an inevitable reaction to the radical changes brought by the Great Reset. A ban on chemical fertilisers, purportedly for the ‘green’ agenda, led to crop failure. Loss of livelihood and hunger are strong motives for revolt. After the International Monetary Fund declared Sri Lanka’s debt unsustainable, the government was forced to tell the nation that no more fuel could bought, and the filling station pumps ran dry. Hundreds of thousands of Sri Lankans took to the streets, seeking political leaders to lynch. The presidential palace was stormed, police helpless to intervene. President Rajapaksa fled the country with only a suitcase, while citizens celebrated in his swimming pool. Interim president Ranil Wickremesinghe talked tough, describing rioters as ‘fascists’. His efforts to quell the uprising made the authorities more hated, but facing acute shortages of food and fuel, the people were desperate. Administration imposed: the National Fuel Pass. The only way to get petrol was though rationing linked to the national identification database. No QR code, no fuel. Digital control of fuel enables the government to change availability with ease. In an emergency only selected workers may be allowed to buy petrol or diesel, and it is no stretch of the imagination to envisage bans on dissidents, protesters or other undesirable elements of society. Problem: fuel shortage. Reaction: riots. Solution: rationing through digital identity. Checkmate! A common means of contriving a problem is a false-flag operation. Muslims are often used, as they are widely regarded as a threat to Western civilisation. The Bondi Beach terror incident two weeks ago, in which Jews were allegedly targeted by Islamists, was probably such an intervention. It may be hard for people (including many critical thinkers) to believe that an event of such magnitude could be staged (although 9/11 was an indicator that the possibilities are infinite). The likely truth is that a section of Bondi Beach in Sydney was populated by stage managers and crisis actors. The terrorists, given an offer that they couldn’t refuse, fired blanks. Ordinary people on the beach to left and right, and on the promenade, heard shots and joined those running away (led by crisis actors screaming about a maniac shooting people at random). Interviewees on television news were given prepared lines that reinforced the report of a massacre. Video recordings of the incident give numerous hints of stage management, but for normal people the intended message was received, with prominent coverage leading into the Christmas holiday. Problem: antisemitic terrorism. Reaction: horror. Solution: news laws to curtail free speech and gun ownership. It should not be surprising that the state of Israel engages in such acts. Twenty years ago in a television interview, Benjamin Netanyahu explained that bus bombings were staged to demonstrate the murderous threat to Jews and quash criticism of the Zionist regime.

5. Divide and rule

Most pervasive in the divide-and-rule strategy is the Left versus Right political paradigm. On one side are traditionalists and patriots who prefer stability and order to change and disorder. On the other side, idealists (disproportionately of younger generations) regard tradition and patriotism as barriers to progress; they prefer change and disruption of the old order. The government, which follows the same global technocratic agenda irrespective of whether it’s Labour or Conservative in the UK, and Republican or Democrat in the USA, tends to support whichever side is in tune with a particular policy. More often than not, the political and media establishment is favouring of the Left, while provoking the Right (although a Conservative or Republican leader will never be thanked by political opponents), because that is the side that facilitates societal change. Tony Blair, who was never a Marxist, declared his intent to ‘smash the forces of conservatism’. Conservative politicians tend to distance themselves more from the Far Right than from the extremes of the other side. The reason for this institutional bias is that conservatism remains stronger than socialism in public opinion, so politicians and the BBC are expected to redress the balance from ‘populism’ to the priorities of identity politics and ‘saving the planet’. . Overlapping the Left / Right division is the cultural clash of Western Christian society with Islam. Through rapid demographic transition, Muslims are gaining influence and changing towns and cities beyond recognition. They are supported by naive white progressives ensconced in the dogma of multiculturalism, The authorities protect Muslims (outlawing ‘Islamophobia’) and continue their policy of mass immigration, while criminalising resistance. The policy of housing illegal immigrants in luxury hotels is an insult and a perceived danger to local communities, who have responded with protests. Counter-protestors reliably appear, with placards asserting ‘refugees welcome here’ and chants of ‘Nazi scum’ at the protestors. The counter-protests are organised and funded by bodies that promote immigration, aided by trade unions and student unions. The purpose is to give a false impression of a balanced opinion in society, when the reality is that the vast majority of British citizens want effective border control and don’t believe that all incomers are ‘refugees’ seeking asylum. Divide and rule is an effective strategy because it prevents the populace from unifying against their rulers. Instead, they are locked in conflict. For the Left, their opponents are not only wrong but deeply immoral; consequently, there can be no dialogue or debate – the ultimate state of division.

6. Symbolism

When Kash Patel declared the capture of the alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk, he emphasised that this was achieved in ‘33 hours, to be exact’. This was unusually precise except for anyone who is alert to the possibility that the authorities are signalling allegiance to occult power. The York Rite of Freemasonry has thirty-three degrees. The Masonic Great Seal with ‘new world order’ in Latin was added to the US dollar bill in 1933. Walt Disney was a 33rd-degree Freemason, and Disneyland has a ‘Club 33’. Politicians’ announcements of cases, hospital admissions or deaths during the Covid-19 debacle had disproportionate frequency of the number 33. Numerology is prominent in the Bible, and in Satanism. If you look, you’ll find numerical symbolism everywhere. Whenever a major incident such as terrorism or a flood occurs, and a number of occult symbology is stated in official reports, you should suspect stagecraft.

7. Detachment from reality

Is there an unwritten rule that people in power, in perpetrating ‘psy-ops’ and scams, must give us a sign of what they are doing? This would put responsibility on us, as in the legal principle of caveat emptor (let the buyer beware). Details of reported events are often beyond reasonable beliefs. Consider the Saudi terrorists’ passports found in Manhattan near the collapsed Twin Towers (while everything else was reduced to dust); the moon landing in 1969 with the live telephone call to President Nixon (and subsequent loss of technology for further lunar trips because NASA accidentally deleted the tapes); the disappearance of influenza during the Covid-19 pandemic (and enforcement of masks that could not be a barrier to viral particles) ; and the Indian spacecraft that seemed deliberately designed as low-quality computer graphic imagery. Space travel provides unlimited opportunities for far-fetched fallacies. The recent rocket venture by Katy Perry and fellow female celebrities needed numbskull gullibility. The door of the capsule, after landing in the desert, was ‘mistakenly’ opened the wrong way, exposing the perishability of the spacecraft, which would not have survived a windy day on a beach. Yet if a critical thinker tries telling a ‘normy’ that the space flight was fake, the likely response is defensive or dismissive. There are none so blind as will not see. The scriptwriters, however, are mocking all of us.

8. Accelerationism

Accelerationism is an ideology that may be discerned in the prophecy of Alvin Toffler, author of Future Shock (1970) and later overtly propounded by Nick Land, Curtis Yarvin and others. The belief is that technology must be sped up, rather than introduced incrementally, thereby attaining an unstoppable momentum. Instead of ameliorating the social consequences of rapid and relentless change, the more disruption the better. Accelerationists are quite happy for the public, politicians and pundits to see the world through Left and Right lenses, because it keeps them stuck in futile debate on whether the lurking ogre is communism or fascism. According to Land, when he was based at the Cybernetic Cultural Research Unit at Warwick University, politics is ‘the last great sentimental indulgence of mankind’. For this heresy, Land was despised by Marxist peers in academe. He predicted not only the collapse of Western civilisation but ‘disintegration of the human species’. Merging of the human and the digital (now known as the ‘internet of bodies’) would eventually lead to dilution of the former to a trace element. Globalist technocrats are using accelerationism to smash stability, slashing and burning to enable creation of a totally engineered two-tier society. Yarvin has profound influence on the Trump administration, guiding its destruction of democratic and legal process. The most blatant proponent is the World Economic Forum, whose leader Klaus Schwab described the technocratic onslaught as the ‘Great Reset’. Schwab showed his accelerationism in the pandemic lockdown of 2020, his rapidly published book Covid-19: The Great Reset emphasising a ‘narrow window of opportunity’ to impose a ‘new normal’. Schwab was not merely guiding an economic recovery from the ravages of Covid-19, as so-called ‘fact-checkers’ assert. The relationship between human beings and technology is being reset, at a pace too fast for society to understand what is happening.

9. Controlled opposition

‘The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves’, said Vladimir Lenin. Political parties, campaigns and media are prone to infiltration if they become too much of a threat to the powers-that-be. GB News presents news and commentary that are apparently of the conservative or libertarian Right, but the sacking of show hosts who tell too much truth demonstrates that the broadcaster is controlled in its opposition to the establishment. Arguably, the purpose of GB News was containment of critics. Similarly, and more significantly, the Reform party led by Nigel Farage (surely being prepared as next prime minister) is supposedly to the Right of the spectrum, but while it is attacked from the Left as ‘fascist’ (to maintain the Left versus Right division), it banishes candidates and elected representatives if they say anything too spicy on cultural concerns. Should it be allowed to gain power, Reform will be little different from Labour or Tory administrations, because it will have the same global masters. But it works well as a channel for people who want a return to the Britain they once knew (but is never coming back). A tactic of the controllers is to spread doubts and rumours about genuine figures of resistance, causing confusion and distrust throughout critical-thinking spheres. Some influencers may be enticed by financial reward or a wider reach if they refrain from criticising a particular group or movement. Furthermore, activism or critical media may be created from the outset to divert opposition from the real target (e.g. the ‘Q’ conspiracy of paedophilia).

10. Wolf in sheep’s clothing

The Fabian Society was founded in the late nineteenth century to reconstruct society by stealth. Leading members of the current Labour government are Fabians, as was Tony Blair. The method is to get politicians, institutions and charitable foundations to push the progressive agenda in a way that is always presented as benevolent or necessary for livelihood. The people pulling the puppets’ strings stay hidden, as does their mission. If ever exposed and identified, either individually or collectively, the master-planners claim vulnerability and victimhood. The wolf, if caught eating babies, cries in pain. It is not your anti-lupine attitude that’s the problem but your beastliness to a gentle sheep. The wolf recalls past persecution and genocide, accusing you of wanting to send him and his family to the abattoir, to satiate your hateful frenzy. The wolf in sheep’s clothing, icon of the Fabians, is a masterpiece of projection.

Conclusion