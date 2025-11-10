An important Resource: the COVID Index/CHD
I shared this while it was in production and some readers volunteered and helped build it. Now it is available for all to use.
Here is a one minute video of Brian Hooker discussing the COVID Index
https://www.covidindex.science/more/publicity?media=refuting_the_covid_narrative
With health-freedom fighters such as RFK Jr., Jay Bhattacharya, and Marty Makary in consequential positions in Washington, now is the time to secure justice for those harmed by the COVID-19 experience.
The Covid Index could prove pivotal for those ‘Fighting the Good Fight’ in courtroom battles and governmental hearings, and we would greatly appreciate your help in spreading the word about this game-changing website.
The ‘Shareable’ videos on our Publicity page are intended for social-media distribution.
For those interested in joining the team, the Want to Help? page explains what’s involved.
Covid Index spokespeople are also available for podcasts. For more information, click here.
Thank you for posting about this Meryl. I just heard about this site the other day from a podcaster.
I was disappointed to see only one reference when searching on "embalmer clots". It was Steve Kirsch's interview of embalmer Richard Hirschman from February of 2022.
I've reached out to Tom Haviland so that he may join as a "valued research associate".