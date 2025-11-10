Here is a one minute video of Brian Hooker discussing the COVID Index

https://www.covidindex.science/more/publicity?media=refuting_the_covid_narrative

With health-freedom fighters such as RFK Jr., Jay Bhattacharya, and Marty Makary in consequential positions in Washington, now is the time to secure justice for those harmed by the COVID-19 experience.

The Covid Index could prove pivotal for those ‘Fighting the Good Fight’ in courtroom battles and governmental hearings, and we would greatly appreciate your help in spreading the word about this game-changing website.