Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

User's avatar
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
4h

Thank You, Meryl.

Indeed, Iran can fire ballistic missiles and send cheap drones to Israel essentially forever, but Israel and the US are expending extremely expensive air defense missiles, which they have saved for a long time, but only produce very slowly.

Trump was rumored to attack Iran as early as today, no doubt wanting to be in on a quick victory, but today he says he is giving himself 2 weeks to decide, perhaps having listened to Tulsi Gabbard a little in private or something.

Israel will lose if the US does not bomb Iran with those huge bunker-buster gravity bombs.

If the US does do that, Israel might "win" in the short term, but Israel and the US will both clearly lose just a couple of years down the road. Iran, Israel and the US can all lose at the same time here...

Remember The Liberty https://drjohnsblog.substack.com/p/remember-the-liberty

17 replies
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
4h

There are no winners in war...it is heartbreak for all concerned. War uses the resources of the earth in order to destroy the earth itself. Einstein was sorry that he was ever involved with the development of the atomic bomb... and nuclear is a thousand times worse. It could destroy the globe. Those who are even thinking of using it...have to be at the level of sub-morons.

57 more comments...

