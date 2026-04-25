Here is where I explained who Angela Rasmussen is, and how her real job is to carry the dirty water for Fauci and his hirelings. Well, she is off work on disability, it seems (not that she actually did virology work) due to stress that she claims her doctors told her could kill her—but she continues with her nasty tweets and interviews. Hmmm. Sure knows how to suck off the system. Blames Jay Bhattacharya for her ill health. 😳

Congressman Jake Auchincloss is the son of Hugh Auchincloss, Fauci’s principal deputy. Jake Auchincloss’ mother headed Dana Farber Cancer Institute until she got caught in a corruption probe. In October 2024, Glimcher stepped down as President and CEO of Dana-Farber because an investigation revealed falsified data in research papers she published.

Glimcher had been at the center of controversies related to animal rights activists,[2] excessive corporate payments,[3] and research misconduct.[4] A 2021 investigation by the Boston Globe Spotlight team highlighted Glimcher’s activities on multiple corporate boards, including Bristol Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, and Analog Devices.[5] After this investigation, Glimcher continued to receive compensation on for-profit boards, while doubling her salary to $4 million per year at Dana-Farber.[6]

Two crooked MD parents. What are the odds Jake is an honest Congressman?

Of course she loves CEPI. Maybe she will get the CEO job there?

Enough on Angie. Just wanted to point out that the rats are still biting at our heels. Keep your eyes on this gal.