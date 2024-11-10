Canary In a Covid World

Announcing the launch of "Canary In a (Post) Covid World; Money, Fear and Power"

Today, on the eve of Armistice Day / Remembrance Day—a time to honour those who gave their lives for freedom—we are incredibly proud to launch Canary in a (Post) Covid World: Money, Fear, and Power, Volume 2 of the Canary series. This release stands as a symbolic tribute to the 71 brave Canaries from both volumes, including…