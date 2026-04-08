Another gratuitous lie--this one about the "dark side of the moon" as viewed by Artemis
Because which astronauts are willing to cross the Van Allen belts and get heavily irradiated and increase their cancer risk?
It is all so out in the open now. It shows the leaders’ contempt for the public. It also shows that all this money going to NASA — well, a lot of it must be getting laundered into something else besides moon launches.
Addendum: There are many concerns that the “Apollo” photo is not from the Apollo mission after all. So this post is likely to be a dud. But there are other photos allegedly from Artemis that are also being challenged as having being taken from elsewhere. Let’s sit on this issue for a bit.
"The photo on the right is a magnification of the photo on the left.
These are not the photos from the 2026 Artemis 2 mission."
From the post on x:
https://x.com/ABridgen/status/2041839264372068435
It took me about 4 or 5 years to convince my husband that we never went to the moon. Now we laugh at the memes together. But yeah, not so funny when you think about how much money NASA gets…