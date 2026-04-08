Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Gryffindor's avatar
Gryffindor
5h

"The photo on the right is a magnification of the photo on the left.

These are not the photos from the 2026 Artemis 2 mission."

From the post on x:

https://x.com/ABridgen/status/2041839264372068435

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Brandy's avatar
Brandy
5h

It took me about 4 or 5 years to convince my husband that we never went to the moon. Now we laugh at the memes together. But yeah, not so funny when you think about how much money NASA gets…

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