It is all so out in the open now. It shows the leaders’ contempt for the public. It also shows that all this money going to NASA — well, a lot of it must be getting laundered into something else besides moon launches.

Addendum: There are many concerns that the “Apollo” photo is not from the Apollo mission after all. So this post is likely to be a dud. But there are other photos allegedly from Artemis that are also being challenged as having being taken from elsewhere. Let’s sit on this issue for a bit.