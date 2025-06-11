Another Makary-Prasad article lists the changes they are making at FDA: but again, it comes with flaws
Again, I doubt they are writing this, and it seems the writer(s) are unfamiliar with FDA procedures
Here is the JAMA article:
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2835314
I will be short:
During the COVID-19 pandemic, review processes that took a year were performed in weeks. We believe this is clear demonstration that rapid or instant reviews are possible.
Possible, yes but advisable—certainly not! Most people would have thought those reviews were a charade, and proved that warp speed reviews are a disaster for the public—Nass
At the FDA, we aim to pilot programs to deliver sponsors a decision in weeks. Our pilot will leverage expertise across FDA divisions and departments. For efficiency, the pathway will ask sponsors to submit much of the arduous paperwork to the FDA in advance of their final application, enabling regulators to examine the manufacturing plans, draft labels, and packaging before a clinical trial is complete.
This is called a rolling review, and FDA already uses this process. Described here last year, for example.
Isn’t it true that having the legal approval document (the label) and other materials drafted before a pivotal clinical trial is complete a sure way to bias the licensing decision toward approval? —Nass
The time from when pivotal trial results are known to when decisions are made must be shortened. This has implications for public welfare and will improve the risk-reward calculation of drug development.
Yes, more risk for the public, more reward for Pharma, unless you can show us how it will be done safely and prudently.—Nass
Sounds like they are shills for big Pharma. Why did Bobby and Trump appoint them? This is a joke. The Public is not suffering from not enough drugs. The public is suffering from too many drugs mostly bad. Drugs are not the pathway to Health. People where I live don't take them and they are a lot healthier.
Ugh!
I'm not going to stop bringing up the Dengvaxia debacle, where -- after 3 full years with no safety signal -- the originally-seronegative recipients from age 2-5 were hospitalized for severe Dengue at 8x the rate of controls. If these jokers think that they are going to move to an FDA approval process that takes place in the same year that the clinical trial began, then they're bonkers.