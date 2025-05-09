Dear Meryl,



We’d like to invite you to join us for Toward global readiness: Harmonizing credentials for a borderless health workforce, which will take place in person in Geneva and online on May 21.



Hosted by Devex in partnership with the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, SCFHS, this event will explore how cross-border credentialing and targeted capacity-building efforts can address the urgent global health workforce shortage while enhancing the quality, accessibility, and sustainability of care.



Bringing together global health leaders, government officials, professional bodies, educators, and frontline professionals, it aims to produce actionable insights and policy-relevant recommendations that will shape future strategies for credentialing, training, and sustaining a skilled, mobile, and resilient health workforce worldwide.



The event will be followed by a networking lunch where you’ll have the opportunity to connect with other speakers and attendees.



Request to join us in person in Geneva or register to join us for the livestream on the event website.

