Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DRK's avatar
DRK
3h

Thank you, Dr. Nass, for bringing to our attention some of the most important news. Your 'stacks are always worth reading.

Reply
Share
Henry Engelking's avatar
Henry Engelking
4h

I have no reservation admitting I am an anti vaxer. NONE.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture