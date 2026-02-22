Antibiotics in food: Despite the WHO and One Health emphasizing problematic antibiotic resistance, use in livestock and in fruit (as antibiotic pesticides) is growing
Antibiotics promote growth in livestock as well as enabling animals to be contained in CAFOs tight living conditions
Here are the fruits that might be “treating” you with antibiotics at low levels—which is a great way to promote antibiotic resistance in microorganisms. Who knew our fruits were being treated with antibiotics as well as everything else?
Streptomycin at usual doses can cause hearing loss and renal failure, but you won’t be getting such high doses from fruit. However, they are not just a minor component of antibiotics.
This sounds like a Bill Gates line: we inject it right into the veins of the tree!
Glyphosate is also an antibiotic. Glyphosate Does What It’s Designed to Do — Kill
The information could explain the increase in food allergies. There are some who are 'sensitive' or allergic to 'the drugs... such as tetracycline (causing dizziness, double vision etc.).