Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JH's avatar
JH
13h

Glyphosate is also an antibiotic. Glyphosate Does What It’s Designed to Do — Kill

https://members.acresusa.com/glyphosate-does-what-its-designed-to-do-kill/

Reply
Share
3 replies by Meryl Nass and others
Traderfran's avatar
Traderfran
12h

The information could explain the increase in food allergies. There are some who are 'sensitive' or allergic to 'the drugs... such as tetracycline (causing dizziness, double vision etc.).

Reply
Share
1 reply
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture