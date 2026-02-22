https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/u-s-farm-antibiotic-sales-surged-one-year-problem-human-health/

Here are the fruits that might be “treating” you with antibiotics at low levels—which is a great way to promote antibiotic resistance in microorganisms. Who knew our fruits were being treated with antibiotics as well as everything else?

Streptomycin at usual doses can cause hearing loss and renal failure, but you won’t be getting such high doses from fruit. However, they are not just a minor component of antibiotics.

This sounds like a Bill Gates line: we inject it right into the veins of the tree!