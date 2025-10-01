Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Michael G. Fons
4hEdited

Jan 6th is reminiscent to the Governor Whitmer kidnapping, and other entrapment operations with Muslim men where the FBI orchestrates some plot, finds some poor/uneducated folks to take part, and then busts them so that they can promote the narrative that they want to put out, like that there is a rise in right wing extremists violence or a rise in Muslim terrorism, etc. I suspect that there were probably even more FBI confidential human sources than there were FBI agents on Jan 6th.

Pamela Cohen
3h

Wouldn’t it be unusual not to use the National Guard vs. the FBI if there was a real substantiated threat of rioting? Yet they weren’t called in. We need FBI Whistleblowers to inform us of their mission and training. Maybe they would be able to keep their job after being investigated if they decided to tell the truth of their part in the betrayal and suffering of many families. It would be no less than the politicization of every agency under Obama’s influence.

No badges worn for the FBI didn’t mean crowd control. It meant conspiracy.

And…any Police who committed suicide may well have been because they were asked to abandon their ethical code and turn against their fellow American citizens. We can see the set up beforehand and the dirty plays of Pelosi, etc,

Mayor Broward also helped in this set-up imo and should be investigated and carted off to jail for the combined sentences of all Patriots. So should the slam dunk Judges. It was all planned as usual. I remember a person who wanted to attend saying Broward had invited everybody into the Capitol via Social Media. Then it was rescinded, which sowed confusion. Thousands of people who attended found eating places and restroom facilities closed. It was a hostile set-up.

