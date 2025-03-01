Robotic Euro Leaders Post Same Weird Tweet
Ursula von der Leyen—who infamously negotiated by private text messages an opaque deal with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to inject all of Europe with his creepy, experimental mRNA product—just posted the following Tweet…
John Leake
The globalist script/mantra being followed obediently by the all cockatoos!
They are definitely not humans as most humans have a conscience. Ursular, along with her compatriots of the WEF/UN/WHO globalist mentality are devoid of human feelings and utterly self absorbed.