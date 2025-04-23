Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
14hEdited

Now that’s a delicious twist. So much for it being because he was turning 88. Those kind of resignations are always cover for something darker, but rarely do we discover so quickly what’s behind it.

The closing quote from my Letter to Klaus Schwab fits nicely here:

“When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it—always.” (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/letter-to-klaus-schwab)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
JT's avatar
JT
14h

Klaus shout be behind bars in El Salvador

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
69 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture