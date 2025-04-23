https://www.wsj.com/business/world-economic-forum-opens-new-probe-into-founder-klaus-schwab-e2f061d6
Trust between the board and Schwab had been deteriorating over the course of the past year, some of the people said.
After receiving the whistleblower letter, the audit and risk committee of the board decided over the weekend that it would open an independent investigation into the allegations….
Now that’s a delicious twist. So much for it being because he was turning 88. Those kind of resignations are always cover for something darker, but rarely do we discover so quickly what’s behind it.
The closing quote from my Letter to Klaus Schwab fits nicely here:
“When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it—always.” (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/letter-to-klaus-schwab)
Klaus shout be behind bars in El Salvador