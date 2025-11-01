Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
4h

This is old news and ripped off from Dr. Phillip Callahan. https://www.rexresearch.com/callahan/callahan.htm

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
No One Knows's avatar
No One Knows
1h

I believe mineralizing animals has been for a long time a key part of raising healthy ones.... every farm supply store has a large selection and cheap compared towhat is made for human consumption

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture