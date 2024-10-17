Thursday Oct 17

In the great state of Oklahoma we have a Champion who has opened a COVID Study to obtain accountability, responsibility, and justice.

On October 17th 2:30pm at the State Capitol of Oklahoma Representative JJ Humphrey is gathering Legislators and we the 'OK Defenders of Medical Freedom' are bringing Experts and Evidence to:

Open Legislative and Executive Investigations into hospitals where people died of the protocols

Ban Gene Therapy Injections being given for Covid

Show Evidence of Fraud, Deception, Intentional Detrimental Impact

Obtain Appropriate Legislation

Ensure this never happens again

It would be an honor if everyone would share this information and come to the Capitol. I am trying to arrange a gathering with Legislators, Speakers, Victims, and Loved Ones.

Along with the Graphic of the Event, I attached a link to the latest Newsletter with the video ad that we put out on Rumble.

We would love to see you all there. We are so grateful for your support and would you please share this information for October 17th?

Blessings Always,

Mic Rosado BSN

Intentional