Thursday Oct 17
In the great state of Oklahoma we have a Champion who has opened a COVID Study to obtain accountability, responsibility, and justice.
On October 17th 2:30pm at the State Capitol of Oklahoma Representative JJ Humphrey is gathering Legislators and we the 'OK Defenders of Medical Freedom' are bringing Experts and Evidence to:
Open Legislative and Executive Investigations into hospitals where people died of the protocols
Ban Gene Therapy Injections being given for Covid
Show Evidence of Fraud, Deception, Intentional Detrimental Impact
Obtain Appropriate Legislation
Ensure this never happens again
It would be an honor if everyone would share this information and come to the Capitol. I am trying to arrange a gathering with Legislators, Speakers, Victims, and Loved Ones.
Along with the Graphic of the Event, I attached a link to the latest Newsletter with the video ad that we put out on Rumble.
We would love to see you all there. We are so grateful for your support and would you please share this information for October 17th?
Intentional
In my view, top-down statistics and evidence are NOT as impressive as statistics and evidence of harms at the local level.
A merger of top-down and bottom up is required.
For example, how may Okies have died from the injections - what has the mortality rate been amongst Okies over the last five years - same for the development of morbidities - the incidences of cancer and heart conditions etc.
Again in my view - deaths were categorised as C19 instead of their rot causes in 2020 and then from 2021 onwards, vaxx deaths were categorised as heart disease and cancer etc - s a huge switch.
Had the same methodology been used (all deaths with C19 present treated as C19 deaths compared t all deaths after experimental injections treated as injection deaths - we could have an apples and apples debate.