By the way, I stopped in Spain first, Seville to be precise. The kindness of the hotel and restaurant staff and the quality and quantity of food served are amazing. (Spain has perhaps the best food in Europe, as it has so much sunshine it can grow many crops most of the year, plus it is on the ocean and the Mediterranean Sea, plus its ham is famous (the pigs eat acorns and are raised in forests) and the Spaniards raises many cows and produce many cheeses. However, apparently factory hog farms are also present in Spain now.

My cheese plate tonight had 5 types of cheese (which they tell you weighed 200 grams or 7 ounces), beautifully displayed, of course. My grilled veggie plate had 9 different veggies with a delicious Romesco sauce on the side. The service may be better than anywhere in the US (many more servers per diner) and they never rush you. My hotel meal with tax (including mineral water) was 36 euros, and there was no place on the bill to add a tip.

So I am already feeling cheered up by the cheerfulness of staff and absence of the surliness that is now so common in airports, hotels and restaurants in the US, which I think reflects the general unhappiness, fear and disconnection of us now. For example, the woman checking in for her flight next to me wanted her seat changed, and was a bit demanding. The staffer at Boston’s Logan airport threatened that he could stop her from boarding altogether, and said the flight was completely full. (It wasn’t.) I had a local American Airline staffer threaten to stop me boarding a few months ago for not getting to the airport 2 hours before my flight, even though I had plenty of time to board. Are they being instructed to make flying as miserable as possible? Or are they just releasing pent-up anger whenever they can?

That is my intro to 2 long articles by Gary Null about the extreme ennui (a feeling of weariness and dissatisfaction) being experienced by so many Americans, especially the young. Along with a deep underlying fear for the future. And how we can rethink our values and aspirations, and get back to seeing connection, belonging, goodness, dignity and love as our highest values. If you want to see more from him, here are his recent articles. There are also many videos and documentaries, especially about alternative health.

Love Dedicated to those learning to love beyond fear. A World Hungry for Love We live in an age that has never been richer in information yet poorer in understanding. People can communicate instantly across continents, but struggle to connect across the table. We know the language of technology but have forgotten the […] Read More Why We Accept Lies And Reject The Truth “Honesty is not a virtue we perform — it is the light we uncover.” The First Truth We Refuse to Look At When we talk about “living with complete honesty,” most people imagine confessing they ate the last slice of vegan cheesecake or admitting they never really liked their cousin’s new […] Read More

Regarding the WHO, David Bell has an excellent piece on what it was created to do, what it really does, what it should be doing. And how it is too far gone to be fixed, but we still should try to achieve the WHO’s original aspirations. We should help poor nations build up their own health systems, make them able to sustain themselves financially, and not rely on Western donors and ideas that are designed to keep them the poor both dependent and reliant on western technological solutions (especially drugs and vaccines) to solve their health problems.

Instead of creating new bugbears like Disease X, it is critical to remember that poor nations have only 3 big health challenges that far exceed those from fleeting pandemics: Malaria, Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS. This is where most of our efforts and aid should focus for now. WHO, the Pharma industry and the pandemic planners would constrict our vision to only patentable drugs and vaccines, for diseases that kill or maim comparatively very few, and promise high profits. It is critical to recognize this and avoid the trap.

Did you know the WHO spent close to $150 million last spring to remodel a huge building for itself that now sits virtually empty, in light of the belt-tightening at WHO?

Did you know that the current US administration, as I alluded to once before, is working through the State Department to create its own version of the PABS agreement, in which the US would essentially take the place of the WHO in collecting dangerous specimens from poorer nations and sharing them as it sees fits, in exchange for more solid financial benefits than the WHO has so far been willing or able to offer? R or D, the USG is very predictable when it comes to WMD: developing, collecting and stockpiling as many as possible. This is basically cutting out the WHO middleman.

Regarding the PREP Act, Sasha Latypova has written a terrific article about what the 2005 law does and doesn’t do, and discusses all the case law since then. One thing the PREP Act does is specifically grant vaccine and drug countermeasure “program planners” freedom from any liability. When the law was first passed in 2005 (before being amended) that term was “government program planners”—in other words, the government officials who drafted the law and planned to implement it gave themselves a “get out of jail free” pass written into the law for their roles, along with the other “over the top” liability shields it gave to medical personnel, manufacturers and others—overturning centuries of tort law.

This article is important because lots of people who don’t understand this law make frequent claims that it can be overturned if you can prove fraud. That is entirely untrue (sadly) as the PREP Act was written to be bulletproof, and over 20 years it has been.

One way it has not been attacked is to reframe it to Congress with another bill that revokes the PREP Act or the most egregious parts of it.

My understanding is that Congress was told this was mainly a way to get experimental drugs to the military when necessary, and they did not foresee it turning into a @#$%show in which the entire country got vaccinated, and then mandates were imposed. Even when we knew the stuff did not prevent transmission. Plus, consent provisions in the bill (laid out below) were not followed.

Presented in that way, maybe with a lot of work Congress could make this right. At least for the future. I doubt they would be willing to pay out for the millions of serious injuries caused by the COVID vaccines, retroactively, since Congress appropriates the money for countermeasure injuries, and only a piddling amount has so far been appropriated. This is through the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP). Here are 2 slides I made in 2023 that are relevant:

Congress needs to be told the exec branch did not follow the PREP Act law. Most members were probably not in Congress when this was passed, and they need to have things explained to them.

Are there any legal eagles that can dig up the arguments that were presented to Congress to get it to quickly pass this terrible bill? My friend Tom Rempfer says it was done to allow DoD to continue to use the anthrax vaccine after our team won a lawsuit that caused the license for the vaccine to be revoked, converting it to an experimental product. Then EUAs were issued for it going forward for at least 15 years!

Maybe we can show the arguments presented to Congress were specious, or misrepresented how the bill was actually used or was going to be used. Any lawyers want to weigh in on my theory of how we might get rid of this awful law?

Dr. Vinay Prasad’s long email on changes at CBER has been analyzed extensively by many others with many different interpretations. Here is a report from the Defender with some of my thoughts, and a long, more critical analysis by William Campbell Douglas.

Nicole Shanahan talks for 4 minutes, 21 seconds about how the globalists have hoodwinked kindhearted, very wealthy tech bro wives (like herself—she was married to Sergey Brin) to donate to philanthropic causes that usher in the Great Reset. Not to be missed. She is a very smart lady.

Check out this fascinating book report by Josh Mitteldorf on the book Closer Encounters by Jason Jorjani. I have never heard of such a book—tying al sorts of things together, and coming from someone with a super broad knowledge base—and I can’t wait to delve into it.

Enough for now. By the way, I just discovered a notice from Substack at the bottom of my posts, that you can “invite friends and earn rewards.” Rest assured that did not come from me and I was unaware of it till just now.