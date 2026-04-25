Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
26m

Honestly, public officials should be required to release their medical records to the public. These are not private citizens. These are people that decided that they should rule. That they are mentally and physically fit to do so.

Netanyahu is an American citizen. He was born raised and educated in America. This is a fact.

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
3m

The wonder of modern reality. We don’t even know if people are alive or not. Kirk is a prime example: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-charlie-kirk-assassination-when

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