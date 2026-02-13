As if Pam Bondi's performance in the House yesterday was not bad enough, today the excellent head of Anti-Trust at DOJ (Gail Slater) is gone.
I tried really hard all day to NOT write about Pam Bondi's performance yesterday, but I just can't help myself.
As Daniel Horowitz said, as awful as Bondi’s performance was yesterday (and I have never seen anything worse in a Congressional hearing, including her past awful performances) it was just a repetition of the President:
A high Dow reflects a great economy. Except it only does for the minority of Americans who own stocks, the richer Americans
Deflect, deny, never apologize. Except that is absolutely not acceptable with child rapists who remain in positions of power and wealth, likely continuing to rape and pillage
Insult women in public. It didn’t work when Trump called the CEO of Hewlett-Packard a “dog” and it certainly didn’t work when Pam Bondi refused to apologize to Epstein’s victims in the hearing room yesterday, after DOJ released their names against their will, while redacting the names of the perpetrators.
Can you believe this response by AG Bondi? “I’m not gonna get in the gutter for her theatrics,” Bondi said when Rep. Jayapal asked her to apologize to the victims for the DOJ’s failure to fully redact their names when the files were released to the public.
Insult members who ask questions, instead of answering the question. Then, pressed for an answer, Bondi said she would answer the questions her own way. One stark example for me was throwing out an insult to Rep. Jamie Raskin, referring to him as “Raskin” and claiming he was a pretty good stock trader—implying something unsavory, with no additional specifics, and no relevance to the proceedings.
But all that wasn’t enough. Pam actually had a DOJ briefing book that listed all the Epstein documents, by number, that Congresswoman Jayapal had accessed when she went to the special, secret DOJ reading room to see the Epstein files that had not been released and were supposedly not redacted. But they were in fact redacted.
In other words, the DOJ was spying on the members to see what they knew, and were using the info to help Pam Bondi during her testimony. Bondi was caught by the camera, however, so DOJ’s spying has now become yet another aspect of the Epstein files that will need to be dealt with.
https://www.cnbc.com/2026/02/11/epstein-files-pam-bondi-jayapal-search-history-doj.html
Pam Bondi is a bad actress. She lacks the most basic qualities to be a government official. She is nasty. To be our country’s highest legal officer is frankly astounding.
And today, AG Pam Bondi or someone above her (the President) fired Gail Slater, the head of Anti-Trust at the DOJ. This is BAD. She was in a truly critical role. She was investigating the meat processors and other cartels that have driven up food prices and destroyed the farm economy. WHY WAS SHE FIRED???
In November, Trump had her probing the meatpackers. Now she is gone. It should have been Pam.
https://www.insurancejournal.com/news/national/2025/11/10/846949.htm
President Donald Trump on Friday accused meatpacking companies of driving up U.S. beef prices, which have hit records, through manipulation and collusion, and ordered the Justice Department to investigate.
Attorney General Pam Bondi said in an X post the probe was under way and being run by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Assistant Attorney General Gail Slater. Slater leads the Justice Department’s antitrust division, which investigates price-fixing and other practices that stifle competition.
No targets of the probe were identified. Tyson Foods, Cargill, JBS USA and National Beef Packing Company slaughter about 85% of U.S. grain-fattened cattle that become steaks, beef roasts and other cuts of meat in supermarkets.
In a post on Truth Social, the president said he directed the Justice Department to launch “an investigation into the Meat Packing Companies who are driving up the price of Beef through Illicit Collusion, Price Fixing, and Price Manipulation.”
The move comes as Americans are focused on pocketbook worries, like food prices that have outpaced inflation. A Reuters/Ipsos poll in late October found that 40% of respondents said cost-of-living was the most important election issue.
The Department of Justice is also probing whether egg producers conspired to inflate the price of eggs….
Yes, Pam was atrocious yesterday. Should resign or be fired. Don't understand what Trump is doing anymore. Also that report on each Congressional Member looking at the files shows that they have the files organized in a relational manner that they know totally what is in all of them and how they related to each other including suspect interaction relationships. DOJ knows a lot more than they are leading on. Totally unacceptable. People need to be eventually prosecuted and impeached over this.
She was a disaster, What broke it for me was her attack against Thomas Massie. for pointing out that they couldn't even get simple things like hiding the victims names right while at the same time hiding names of the billionaires who participate with Epstein in his sick behavior towards women and girls. Why on earth is she running cover for these people? She could be a hero and expose all of them and prosecute the ones that broke laws.