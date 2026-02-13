As Daniel Horowitz said, as awful as Bondi’s performance was yesterday (and I have never seen anything worse in a Congressional hearing, including her past awful performances) it was just a repetition of the President:

A high Dow reflects a great economy. Except it only does for the minority of Americans who own stocks, the richer Americans

Deflect, deny, never apologize. Except that is absolutely not acceptable with child rapists who remain in positions of power and wealth, likely continuing to rape and pillage

Insult women in public. It didn’t work when Trump called the CEO of Hewlett-Packard a “dog” and it certainly didn’t work when Pam Bondi refused to apologize to Epstein’s victims in the hearing room yesterday, after DOJ released their names against their will, while redacting the names of the perpetrators. Can you believe this response by AG Bondi? “I’m not gonna get in the gutter for her theatrics,” Bondi said when Rep. Jayapal asked her to apologize to the victims for the DOJ’s failure to fully redact their names when the files were released to the public.

Insult members who ask questions, instead of answering the question. Then, pressed for an answer, Bondi said she would answer the questions her own way. One stark example for me was throwing out an insult to Rep. Jamie Raskin, referring to him as “Raskin” and claiming he was a pretty good stock trader—implying something unsavory, with no additional specifics, and no relevance to the proceedings.

But all that wasn’t enough. Pam actually had a DOJ briefing book that listed all the Epstein documents, by number, that Congresswoman Jayapal had accessed when she went to the special, secret DOJ reading room to see the Epstein files that had not been released and were supposedly not redacted. But they were in fact redacted.

In other words, the DOJ was spying on the members to see what they knew, and were using the info to help Pam Bondi during her testimony. Bondi was caught by the camera, however, so DOJ’s spying has now become yet another aspect of the Epstein files that will need to be dealt with.

https://www.cnbc.com/2026/02/11/epstein-files-pam-bondi-jayapal-search-history-doj.html

Pam Bondi is a bad actress. She lacks the most basic qualities to be a government official. She is nasty. To be our country’s highest legal officer is frankly astounding.

And today, AG Pam Bondi or someone above her (the President) fired Gail Slater, the head of Anti-Trust at the DOJ. This is BAD. She was in a truly critical role. She was investigating the meat processors and other cartels that have driven up food prices and destroyed the farm economy. WHY WAS SHE FIRED???

In November, Trump had her probing the meatpackers. Now she is gone. It should have been Pam.

https://www.insurancejournal.com/news/national/2025/11/10/846949.htm