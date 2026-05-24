Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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James Lord's avatar
James Lord
5hEdited

Thirty second video, John Kerry's daughter Vanessa on the WEF stage, 2024, rolling it all up together. The arrogance is breathtaking.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5aa1CzO7ydU

PS: The WEF's own theme for the 2024 Davos gathering was "Rebuilding Trust." Ha.

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Enough Already's avatar
Enough Already
4h

Hey, what about all those enormous data centers that gobble up all the water and energy????

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