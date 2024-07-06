Share this postAs requested: the 92 slides on Bird Flu as a pdfmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAs requested: the 92 slides on Bird Flu as a pdfI will continue developing and honing the story. Grateful for your interest. Meryl NassJul 06, 202438Share this postAs requested: the 92 slides on Bird Flu as a pdfmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther11ShareMy words help contextualize them, but also good to have the actual slides for review.Pdf Bird Flu2421.2MB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownload 38Share this postAs requested: the 92 slides on Bird Flu as a pdfmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther11SharePreviousNext
Grateful for you Dr. Nass .
Thank you!
Blessings