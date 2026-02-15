In 2020, astroturf “charitable” organizations sprung up to get doctors who challenged COVID vaccines fired.

You know, they claimed to be fighting bad doctors who spread disinformation. People attracted to these organizations may not have understood that by treating COVID patients acutely and prophylactically with hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin and/or vitamins and supplements, the pandemic could have been quickly brought under control, and there would have been no need for the killer vaccines.

Those organizations have since shut their doors, and the larger Public Health organizations that got paid to take on the disinformation campaign have since hidden what they did. We had to be stopped, so they could inject the rest of you. The ability to inject conveys massive power. When the nurse draws up the syringe, no one can tell what is really in the vial. Was something placed there for an ulterior motive? You can’t ask that question!

And so maintaining the stellar reputation of vaccines, and destroying those who would tarnish them, is of critical importance. And so nonsprofits were created, funded mainly by vaccine manufacturers, to impose strict vaccine laws in the states. And now their main goal to rid the US of HHS Secretary Kennedy, the greatest challenge to the vaccine industry in its entire history.

American Families for Vaccines is the newest astroturf organization to push vaccines I’ve come across. Here is their front page:

Who pays them to remove RFK from office?

And check out their “Resources.” They are all the other pro-vaccine organizations sponsored by vaccine companies, including Paul Offit’s Vaccine Education Center at the University of Pennsylvania and the American Academy of Pediatrics, which is suing HHS to force more vaccines on kids. Without all those visits at 1, 2, 4, 6, 12, 18 months and 5 years for vaccines, pediatricians would go out of business.

We desperately need a new business/payment model for pediatrics so the practitioners would not have to rely on constantly vaccinating babies or go under. No wonder they are so pro-vaccine.

The most telling “Resource” of all is the Center for Countering Digital Hate, founded in the UK by Keir Starmer’s Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney, who was forced to resign 2 weeks ago, and Imran Ahmed, a Brit living in the US now, who is now under a deportation order. I told you all about them here:

These two clowns were very ambitious. The tried to sink Musk’s Twitter, and tried to censor voices not only in the UK but around the world, including the US. Ahmed is being deported for breaking the law here, in his aggressive attempts to subvert the First Amendment. The Center for Countering Digital Hate appears to have been the most well-funded and effective censorship mechanism during COVID and since, in both the UK and US.

It was illegally, secretly funded and is now under investigation in the UK.

There is a lot of money in vaccines. There is even more money in treating chronic illness, due both to vaccines and many other reversible factors. Kennedy’s attempt to end the epidemic of chronic illness is the industry’s number 1 threat. Welcome to the dogfight. This is one we have to win.