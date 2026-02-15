Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FarmGirl's avatar
FarmGirl
1h

Sad to see Saint Jude‘s Children’s Hospital on the list of partners, but then again, Marlo Thomas as a feminist activist and author of gender neutrality books fits right into this.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA's avatar
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
1h

The nuclear power industry is another liability-free super killer that needs attention.

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture