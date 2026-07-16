At 11 am I will be interviewed by Gloria Guillo and Jeremy Kuzmarov on the 2 recent Tulsi Gabbard releases on biolabs and Fauci, and on the unsolved anthrax letters case
The links for YouTube and Rumble are provided below. The show can be viewed later as well.
UN-OPS LIVE TODAY!
Thursday,
July 16 @11:00AM ET with Dr. Meryl Nass on Decoding DNI Gabbard’s Bioweapon Document Drop
Jeremy and Gloria welcome back Dr. Meryl Nass, physician, researcher and public health advocate to discuss former DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s document drop on the U.S. bioweapon program involving 120 biolabs in 30 counties, and her investigative work on Anthrax detailing what’s the difference between biodefence and biowarfare.
During her career as an internal medicine physician, Dr. Nass developed additional expertise in the area of biological warfare and pandemic preparedness, to aid biological arms control.
She has “diagnosed” the cause of 3 unnatural epidemics, which theoretically provides an additional deterrent to their use.
Over the past 3 years, Dr. Nass founded and has run an organization, Door to Freedom, in order to halt the WHO’s proposed Pandemic Treaty and amendments to its International Health Regulations, and also safeguard food, farming and food security.
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YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/N5ryy2S9UNc
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/v7csw0i-0716-dr-merly-nass.html
Below are links to 5 of my relevant blog posts. The final 3 blog posts are where I discussed the Tulsi materials. The first link is to a 2010 talk I gave that provides a very good summary of the MANY holes in the FBI’s case against Bruce Ivins as the person who sent the anthrax letters. The second link is to the first article I wrote about distinguishing bio-offense from bio-defense 35 years ago.
Thank You Warrior-Sister. I will include this in the post I am composing now.
Go get 'em, Meryl! Your work is fantastic for those interested in truth, transparency and shining a light on those that would deceive, obfuscate and mislead. We live in a deeply dark world (at the "top" anyway: the globalists, the "elites" and their ops groups). I have found this out over the last 5 years, and your information informs that position on so many topics. You are a Godsend. Thank you.