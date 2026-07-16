UN-OPS LIVE TODAY!

Thursday,

July 16 @11:00AM ET with Dr. Meryl Nass on Decoding DNI Gabbard’s Bioweapon Document Drop

Jeremy and Gloria welcome back Dr. Meryl Nass, physician, researcher and public health advocate to discuss former DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s document drop on the U.S. bioweapon program involving 120 biolabs in 30 counties, and her investigative work on Anthrax detailing what’s the difference between biodefence and biowarfare.

During her career as an internal medicine physician, Dr. Nass developed additional expertise in the area of biological warfare and pandemic preparedness, to aid biological arms control.

She has “diagnosed” the cause of 3 unnatural epidemics, which theoretically provides an additional deterrent to their use.

Over the past 3 years, Dr. Nass founded and has run an organization, Door to Freedom, in order to halt the WHO’s proposed Pandemic Treaty and amendments to its International Health Regulations, and also safeguard food, farming and food security.

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Rumble:

Below are links to 5 of my relevant blog posts. The final 3 blog posts are where I discussed the Tulsi materials. The first link is to a 2010 talk I gave that provides a very good summary of the MANY holes in the FBI’s case against Bruce Ivins as the person who sent the anthrax letters. The second link is to the first article I wrote about distinguishing bio-offense from bio-defense 35 years ago.