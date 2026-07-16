Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
3h

Thank You Warrior-Sister. I will include this in the post I am composing now.

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Wayne Jones's avatar
Wayne Jones
3h

Go get 'em, Meryl! Your work is fantastic for those interested in truth, transparency and shining a light on those that would deceive, obfuscate and mislead. We live in a deeply dark world (at the "top" anyway: the globalists, the "elites" and their ops groups). I have found this out over the last 5 years, and your information informs that position on so many topics. You are a Godsend. Thank you.

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