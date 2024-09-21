Click on the talks here to reach each one and its transcript:

https://doortofreedom.org/attack-on-food-and-farmers-and-how-to-fight-back-symposium-2024/

OR

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/browse-all/attack-on-food-and-farmers-and-how-to-fight-back-collection/

For speaker bios and abstracts go here:

https://doortofreedom.org/the-attack-on-food-and-farmers-and-how-to-fight-back/