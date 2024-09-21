Attack on Food and Farmers--and How to Fight Back--Symposium talks available individually, with transcripts and bios of the speakers
Some abstracts also available with the bios
Click on the talks here to reach each one and its transcript:
https://doortofreedom.org/attack-on-food-and-farmers-and-how-to-fight-back-symposium-2024/
OR
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/browse-all/attack-on-food-and-farmers-and-how-to-fight-back-collection/
For speaker bios and abstracts go here:
https://doortofreedom.org/the-attack-on-food-and-farmers-and-how-to-fight-back/
OK, I'll be the first in line here. My suggestion has been, even before it has been so critically important as it is this day, is to promote "Victory Gardens." The more the merrier!
Ray
Oh goodness!!! Thank you so much, Dr Nass!! The transcripts are so helpful!!!
Having read some of the transcripts so far, I feel a little overwhelmed at how completely our food supply has been tainted, and the responsibility I have to make healthy choices for my family within our budget. But I’m grateful to be able to glean from these talks and keep making changes as I can.
I have to say, this is when I lean on the promises of God for direction and comfort, and the promise in Mark 16:
“These signs will accompany those who have believed: in My name they will cast out demons, they will speak with new tongues; they will pick up serpents, and if they drink any deadly poison, it will not harm them; they will lay hands on the sick, and they will recover.”
They are definitely trying to poison us.