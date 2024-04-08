Attorney Philipp Kruse compiled about 500 pages of evidence on the COVID shots and response for the use of all
Robert Malone wrote about it as I should have done... but who has time.
So here it is from Robert’s substack, with links to Philipp’s document hoard and summary.
I recommend you read the entire article but if you simply want the links to the documents, here you go:
With that in mind, I have included key sections from the executive summary of the complaint below. A PDF copy of the full executive summary can be found here (independent archive) and here, and the press release together with both the summary and the full 450 page complaint document can be found here.
Good for Philipp Kruse. May Switzerland celebrate human freedom. I can hear the William Tell Overture playing.
