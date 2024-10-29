The “hexavalent” vaccine protects against six diseases (diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, hepatitis B and Hib) and is administered to infants at 2, 4 and 6 months of age. [All in one syringe each time—Nass] Approved by the TGA in 2006, the vaccine lies at the heart of the National Immunisation Program, and has been administered to millions of babies across the country.

FOI request

A freedom of information (FOI) request for the number of deaths reported after use of the Infanrix-Hexa® vaccine has revealed some worrying data. The Database of Adverse Event Notifications (DAEN) shows 17 reported deaths in infants. A further 26 reported deaths exist in the TGA’s ‘internal’ database, the Adverse Event Management System (AEMS), according to a recent FOI report.

Australia only has 8% of the US population (27 million people). 287,000 babies were born in Australia last year.