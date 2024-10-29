Australia's FDA (the Therapeutic Goods Administration or TGA) hides from questions about sudden infant deaths after vaccination
A string of sudden unexpected deaths in infants following the Infanrix Hexa® vaccine has forced the drug regulator to go to ground. India also warned about deaths following this vaccine.
The “hexavalent” vaccine protects against six diseases (diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, hepatitis B and Hib) and is administered to infants at 2, 4 and 6 months of age. [All in one syringe each time—Nass]
Approved by the TGA in 2006, the vaccine lies at the heart of the National Immunisation Program, and has been administered to millions of babies across the country.
FOI request
A freedom of information (FOI) request for the number of deaths reported after use of the Infanrix-Hexa® vaccine has revealed some worrying data.
The Database of Adverse Event Notifications (DAEN) shows 17 reported deaths in infants.
A further 26 reported deaths exist in the TGA’s ‘internal’ database, the Adverse Event Management System (AEMS), according to a recent FOI report.
Australia only has 8% of the US population (27 million people). 287,000 babies were born in Australia last year.
It's impossible for the government and medical community to truly believe a new baby could survive such an onslaught of poison and immune system attacks and survive unscathed.
I understand from an Australian podcast that the TGA is financed largely by the pharma companies. There you are, same as the FDA and the CDC of America.