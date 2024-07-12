Share this post"Back to Basics" conference in Massachusetts October 19 with stunning lineup of speakers--put this on your calendarmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther"Back to Basics" conference in Massachusetts October 19 with stunning lineup of speakers--put this on your calendarSummit on Family, Food and HeathcareMeryl NassJul 12, 202441Share this post"Back to Basics" conference in Massachusetts October 19 with stunning lineup of speakers--put this on your calendarmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5Share41Share this post"Back to Basics" conference in Massachusetts October 19 with stunning lineup of speakers--put this on your calendarmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5SharePrevious
Can't wait
In MA,offer to buy tickets for your BOH members
Hello,
I'm an actor and filmmaker that has produced over 50 films and have starred in Netflix productions.
As a writer I've published 20 books that range from poetry to philosophy to narrative fiction.
Creating is such a profound and humbling process and I am incredibly grateful to be able to live this beautiful life and to experience all of its wonders. I wish you the same.
I'd love for the opportunity to audition or even for my company, LowWiseZah Studios, to be a part of the creative process if applicable.
With love and kindness,
Michael Angel Loayza Jr.
www.mikeloayza.com
www.youtube.com/lowwisezahstudios
instagram.com/thejackedpoet