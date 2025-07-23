Baloney is still being wafted through the halls of Congress on what the Pesticide Immunity from Liability rider really does
Some offices are still pretending it is nothing of the sort. But let's see if they fooled the media and NGOs...
The major media have not spoken yet, but some of the minor media and NGOs saw through the smokescreen.
It turns out that Congress has been TALKING about pesticide safety for a very long time. Here is a headline from 1964 about it.
The MAHA Commission Report from 2 months ago was careful about the risk of pesticides, and certainly did not recommend getting rid of them entirely, as some of the fog-makers on this issue claim.
To quote the movie character Max Goldman and direct it to Congress: "Why don't you do the world a favor? Pull your lip over your head and swallow."
The corruption of the US starts in Congress. Yet our society has major difficulties to produce the right kind of candidates, or to induce them into public service.