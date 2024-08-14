I thought “domiciled” meant where you live. I thought the judge’s ruling that RFK, Jr. essentially used a fake address (where he was not living) made sense. Then a lawyer friend told me that was not the legal meaning of “domicile” at all.

Then I remembered that when my son applied to med school, we needed to show he was domiciled in Massachusetts. His driver’s license and car registration was in Massachusetts. He worked in Massachusetts. His father lived in Massachusetts, and for some reason when we divorced the dad became the primary guardian of that son, and I the primary guardian of the other child. [I was not even aware of this.] Yet the med school claimed he was domiciled in Maine because he attended his senior year of high school in Maine. His entire education otherwise had been in MA. Where you attended 12th grade was their primary criterion to establish domicile. Eventually they agreed that MA was in fact his domicile.

1. Attorney Robert Barnes breaks down why the Democratic National Committee’s lawfare against RFK Jr. in New York is baseless and “frivolous”: In Robert Kennedy’s case, he’s maintained an ongoing legal residence in New York from the time he was 10 years old.

* Registered to vote always in New York.

* Driver’s license in New York.

* His voting history, all in New York.

* He’s been paying New York income taxes all this time.

* And his law license is a New York law license.

2. By all of New York’s precedent, he is a legally domiciled resident in New York. They’re arguing residency issues that are specific to residency, not domicile, [which] is a legal state of mind that has historically looked at driver’s license, voter registration, tax payments, and your occupational license. All four say Kennedy is clearly a legally domiciled resident of New York. Is it a coincidence they used the New York courts? New York courts are becoming a joke. They don’t recognize and respect the rule of law in New York. “They’re not limiting it to Bobby Kennedy. They’re not limiting it to Donald Trump. They’re raiding Scott Ritter’s house. They’re … putting Tulsi Gabbard on a watchlist. This is way out of control.”

Source: Viva & Barnes @barnes_law