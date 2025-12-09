Barry Young, who managed the NZ health dept database, learned that many people were dying within a day or two after COVID vaccinations. He blew the whistle, lost his career and could go to jail
Please support this brave man. How many public health officials blew the whistle about what they were seeing in YOUR countries?
Substack would not let me cross post this. What is going on with substack? It says “This post could not be recommended.”
If this administration would hold our health officials accountable, in a public display, the international press would pick up the story and help people like Barry and inform citizens from all over the world to hold their governments accountable for the travesty that was pushed upon us. Silence, and moving on from Covid is an injustice to the vaccine injured and everyone else like Dr Nass who put their asses on the line
🙏🏼💙 Prayers for him &
all whistleblowers