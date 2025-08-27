Bayer formed an organization called Modern Ag Alliance with most other pesticide manufacturers. Knowing they could not get anyone who understood the issue to support removing the industry’s pesticide liability, they crafted fake cover stories that were intended to pull the wool over our eyes, and get us to lobby on Bayer’s behalf! All via the Modern Ag Alliance, which is their new PR entity.

Honestly, I have never seen anything this blatantly evil get this far.

Everyone in the industry knows this is all about glyphosate liability and the 110,000 or more pending cases, mostly in people with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Bayer already spent $11 Billion on resolving the first 67,000 cases, their stock price has dropped by 2/3 since they bought Monsanto, and if they can’t make the liability go away, the pending cases could wind up bankrupting the company.

Bayer was one of I G Farben’s affiliated companies, and Farben was the creator of Zyklon B, the cyanide product used in Hitler’s gas chambers to kill millions. Does the apple fall far from the tree?

Here are the slides for a talk I gave to the MAHA Action call this afternoon.

The bill is only 9 lines long, but it refers to the pesticides regulation law FIFRA, which is over 100 pages long and that Bayer hopes no one will read.