https://www.agweb.com/news/1-3-billion-more-bayer-gives-details-litigation-plan-glyphosate-cases

At the end of July, and before the company’s quarterly earnings report coming on Aug. 6, Bayer announced it has allocated an additional $1.37 billion to its efforts around glyphosate litigation.

The company says this was decided after the adverse verdict on Bayer’s appeal in a Missouri Court of appeals case, Anderson et. al., and Bayer’s application to have the case transferred to the Missouri Supreme Court.

To-date Bayer has paid more than $10 billion to plaintiffs in litigation claiming Roundup as the cause of their cancer. The additional financial provisions support Bayer’s stated goal to get glyphosate litigation and liabilities contained by 2026. The latest announcement from Bayer states the timeframe as “by the end of 2026” whereas previous reports have more been ambiguous about the 2026 deadline.

Three-Pronged Approach

So far this year, there has been a steady stream of news about Bayer’s work with its multipronged strategy to achieve the goal. This includes court case management, state law advocacy, and a call to the Supreme Court to review the FIFRA’s preemption provision.

The company says a recent settlement with a plaintiff’s law firm has helped it reach of milestone of less than 61,000 unresolved glyphosate claims. In total, there have been 192,000 lawsuits brought forward.

A handful of states have considered and some have passed legislation to clarify responsibilities of manufacturers who have products proceed through the federal labeling process.

And third, as reported at the end of June, the company is awaiting news from the Solicitor General and if the Supreme Court will take up its case during the 25/26 judicial session.

How’s Bayer’s Crop Science Business?

The company will report more details on Wednesday, but in its pre-call news release, Bayer says it’s reaffirming its previous guidance for the Crop Science division. In the second quarter of 2025, Bayer Crop Science increased sales by 2.2% on a currency- and portfolio-adjusted basis.

Bayer’s corporate structure and business have been undergoing a global transformation under CEO Bill Anderson. Analysts have said this year, the company’s second year of the new organization, is critical for its success. Acknowledging the work ahead, Anderson previous said in March, “You’re going to see us with our sleeves rolled up, focused on taking the right actions to set up our customers, our company and our owners for a prosperous future.”