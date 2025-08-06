Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Pettiford's avatar
Julie Pettiford
8h

Did they mention that they are lobbying Washington for liability shield for agricultural products or that Moderna has crated a company to create Sa RNA for crops- what could go wrong?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
ABIGAIL REPORTS's avatar
ABIGAIL REPORTS
6h

Whistleblower Nurse Exposes MASSIVE COVER-UP: 5000% Spike in Fetal Deaths Linked to COVID Shots

https://open.substack.com/pub/lionessofjudah/p/whistleblower-nurse-exposes-massive?r=1vvwgg&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture