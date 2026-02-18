Bayer offers to pay off tens of thousands of plaintiffs with non-Hodgkin lymphoma who have already filed cases, but to dribble out the payments over 21 years, inflating away their value
While identifying the specific disease for which it will pay compensation, Bayer acknowledges no liability, no wrongdoing
Bayer proposes $7.2 billion settlement to resolve Roundup weedkiller cases
Mary Cunningham @ CBS News
Updated on: February 17, 2026 / 4:10 PM EST / CBS News
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/roundup-weedkiller-bayer-monsanto-settlement-non-hodgkin-lymphoma/
Bayer said on Tuesday that its Monsanto chemical subsidiary has proposed a $7.25 billion settlement to resolve lawsuits by customers alleging that its Roundup weedkiller product caused non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
If the settlement wins court approval, Monsanto would make annual payments for up to 21 years. People diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma who were exposed to Roundup before the proposed legal remedy was announced on Tuesday can file a claim to receive payments, according to Reuters.
Non-Hodgkins lymphoma is a type of cancer that develops in white blood cells called lymphocytes, which are part of the body’s infection-fighting immune system.
Bayer said in a statement that the agreement does not include any admission of liability or wrongdoing. Bayer said these resolutions will increase its litigation liability from 7.8 billion euros ($9.2 billion) to 11.8 billion euros ($13.9 billion).
Bayer, a German agricultural and pharmaceutical company, also said Tuesday that it had reached agreements to resolve other Roundup-related cases. Those additional settlements, whose exact terms were not disclosed, would amount to about $3 billion, Reuters reported.
Bayer has faced thousands of lawsuits linked to Roundup since it bought Monsanto in 2018 for $63 billion. In 2020, Bayer announced it would pay up to $10.9 billion to settle some 125,000 filed and unfiled claims. Three years later, a jury awarded a California man $332 million after deciding that Monsanto had failed to adequately warn consumers about the risks of using Roundup.
Roundup is still available for sale online and from other major retailers. Bayer maintains that Roundup products are safe and that their ingredients have been thoroughly tested and reviewed.
Scratching my head as to why this happened today, 6 days before the scheduled mark-up of a bill that could grant Bayer a liability shield. Is it looking like the liability shield does not have the votes? Hallelujah, if our elected Representatives are going to represent the people and not the Pesticide industry.
We need to make calls to their offices to assure they vote correctly—and especially, that their votes are recorded, and they stand by them. We don’t want the Ag committee to take the coward’s way out, as the Appropriations Committee members did, and use a voice vote but not a recorded vote, in order to save the Reps from having to be identified with what they voted for.
Tomorrow I will provide all the information for your calls.