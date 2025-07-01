Bayer, a part of I.G. Farben’s conglomerate, and after WW2 a spin-off of I.G. Farben (which used slave labor and even ran its own concentration camp during WW2 to assist Hitler’s war machine) has long known that getting help from government can make you extremely rich. Look what Bayer admits to on its own website: 25,000 deaths, and slaves that died after an average of only 4 months of being worked to death.

In 2018, Bayer acquired Monsanto, despite Monsanto starting to lose legal cases in which Roundup was alleged to have caused cancer. It must have looked like a clever deal to them, with the litigation reducing Mosanto’s price. But Bayer did not foresee that the Roundup litigation could get out of hand.

Gene therapy! This is a company that likes taking risks. But it also has deep experience in using governments for its own ends.

Here are the 5 ways Bayer is fighting back against Roundup lawsuits, which have already cost $Billions. The global glyphosate market in 2023 is estimated at $8.7 Billion. There may even be more than 5 ways. Bayer claims it has spent $10 Billion on claims and litigation expenses already, and so it has put a lot of money aside to fight additional losses. Just imagine what $billions can buy in lobbying.

Bayer’s CEO warned in April that the company might stop producing Roundup—this sounds like an attempt to get farmers who use the stuff to do unpaid lobbying to retain it on the market. Get the Senators from Soybean land riled up. Bayer fights as hard as possible against every loss in court, even appealing to the Supreme Court to find against lower courts that have given awards to plaintiffs who alleged injuries due to glyphosate, especially Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma patients. The Associated Press’ David A. Lieb reported at the beginning of April that “global agrochemical manufacturer Bayer has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether federal law preempts thousands of state lawsuits alleging it failed to warn people that its popular weedkiller could cause cancer.” “Bayer’s new request to the nation’s highest court comes as it is simultaneously pursing legislation in several states seeking to erect a legal shield against lawsuits targeting Roundup, a commonly used weedkiller for both farms and homes,” Lieb reported. “Bayer disputes the cancer claims but has set aside $16 billion to settle cases and asserted Monday that the future of American agriculture is at stake.” “In a court filing Friday, Bayer urged the Supreme Court to take up a Missouri case that awarded $1.25 million to a man who developed non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma after spraying Roundup on a community garden in St. Louis,” Lieb reported. “The federally approved label for Roundup includes no warning of cancer. Bayer contends federal pesticide laws preempt states from adopting additional labeling for products and thus prohibits failure-to-warn lawsuits brought under state laws.” “The Supreme Court in 2022 declined to hear a similar claim from Bayer in a California case that awarded more than $86 million to a married couple,” Lieb reported. “But Germany-based Bayer, which acquired Roundup maker Monsanto in 2018, contends the Supreme Court should intervene now because lower courts have issued conflicting rulings.” The Supreme Court has just asked the DOJ to provide information to help it determine whether to hear Bayer’s appeal. Bayer has had its lackeys in state legislatures introduce legislation that provides a liability shield for pesticides in general. This has already passed in Georgia, has been defeated in several states, and moves forward in several other states. Bayer has had its surrogates in Congress try to add a pesticide liability shield to existing bills—there has been discussion about sneaking it in to various bills, and by doing so other members of Congress might only have 24 hours before a committee vote on such an amendment. The Bayer CEO said the company would be working to develop 5 new pesticides—presumably by the times we have learned how they harm us, it will move on to the next pesticide. How utterly ruthless.

Readers, please call or write your Congressmembers (and state legislators if your state is one with a liability shield bill pending) and tell them this bill would be a LOSE LOSE for everyone except pesticide manufacturers and the recipients of Bayer’s largesse. We can’t give you a bill number or name because the way Bayer is running this effort is through stealth. Just tell them no pesticide liability shield, no matter what bill it gets tucked into. Spread the word, please!