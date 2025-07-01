Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Thomas A Braun RPh
What we all have to understand is that glyphosate has a glycine element that facilitates its ability to destroy cells whether vegetable or animal. It is no difference than the RNA injections, which are tricking the immune system because they have a glycine element that bypasses immune systems defense system.. We are under siege by deranged, chemical and medicine men that believe that they can improve on our life on earth and it’s spiraling downward.

I have non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and I used round up for a very long time. I have my case against them with an attorney for going on five years now. They were supposed to have settled it in 2024 but are being held up from going to trial because of all of this.

