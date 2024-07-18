Biden-Harris Administration Announces $90 Million in Innovative Projects that Help Conserve Natural Resources and Address Climate Change as Part of Investing in America Agenda
READING, PA, July 18, 2024 – Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $90 million in 53 Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) projects, which support the development of new tools, approaches, practices and technologies to further natural resource conservation on private lands. This year, increased funds were available because of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which is funding CIG projects that address climate change, with a particular focus on innovative solutions to reduce livestock emissions of enteric methane, a potent greenhouse gas….
THIS IS JUST SILLY. EVERY RANCH OWNER KNOWS THAT COWS BELCH AND FART METHANE WHEN YOU FEED THEM CORN, SOY, OR GRAINS WHICH COWS DON'T NORMALLY EAT. THEIR METABOLISM IS DESIGNED TO DIGEST FOOD. THEY'RE RUMINANT AND EATING THE WRONG FOOD CAUSES THEM INDIGESTION AND METHANE IS THE PRODUCT OF THAT PROBLEM. PUT COWS ON THE FIELD TO GRAZE AND THE METHANE PROBLEM GOES AWAY. AM I AN INNOVATIVE SCIENTIST?
Regeneratively-raised cows sequester far more carbon and methane than they emit, while building soils. Their farts are fine. Maybe tackle the 800 million gallons of refined gasoline burned mowing lawns annually in the US of which some 20 million gallons is spilled on the ground. The lawnmowers are also inefficient and lack catalytic converters. Then there are the lawn fertilizers and herbicides.... Oh, but the cows..... It is deluded nonsense.