…Claiming ‘transparency’ to perpetuate business as usual

In this new political moment of invigorated consumer and public health movements, the food industry is dusting off strategies long associated with Big Tobacco – erecting front groups, casting doubt on evidence their products cause harm, and attempting to reframe the debate. Under banners like “Americans for Ingredient Transparency” and the “Good to Know Transparency Initiative,” big food and beverage brands are striving to position themselves as champions for our right to know.

But the real purpose of these campaigns is clear: to protect profits and evade stronger public health protections. Funded by General Mills, Kraft Heinz, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola and dozens of other food and beverage corporations and trade groups, the newly launched Americans for Ingredient Transparency (AFIT) is pushing for a federal law that would override tough new state-level food safety laws in favor of a weaker federal standard.